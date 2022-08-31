Learn how to download videos from Facebook in a practical, safe and free way

You must have already faced the difficulty of ing a video from that you would like to have saved on your device and access it at any time, even when there is no internet access, but you have not been able to do this, or at least not in an easy way. . However, know that there is a way to carry out the process without any complications. FBVideoDown is the best way to download Facebook videos online, conveniently, safely and at no cost to your pocket. Want to know how to do this? TechSmart explains it to you below.

Wide availability

One of the main features of FBVideoDown is its wide availability to download videos from Facebook, which allows them to be used on any platform, whenever the user wants to. The tool supports all devices, such as mobile devices, tablets and PCs, as well as the main operating systems of the moment – ​​Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS, for example. How to see the translations of thousands of songs on Deezer The solution still works on the most popular browsers for these platforms. The list includes Google Chrome, Safari, Opera, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge. And the best: without having to install any software or perform any type of registration or registration. It is not even necessary to have an account created on Facebook to enjoy all that this solution offers.

Key Features

One of the main features with FBVideoDown is the possibility to download videos and audio in high and original quality. In other words, if you want the content to be saved in 4K, you can with this tool. Another important feature is the ability to save any type of publication. You can download Facebook stories, public videos, lives and even private videos and posts with GIFs published on the social network. It's a real downloader all in one, it doesn't matter if it's a closed profile or an open one for you. Thus, you can count on any media for offline access, even coming from someone with a closed profile. In the specific case of Story, as it is only visible for 24 hours, having this download facility allows you to save it on your device and access it at any time, without the need for internet.

This platform even helps you to batch download photos and images from Facebook posts either directly in profile or in albums. Through the post URL, it is still possible to download photographs in a common or Social Network Status post. In addition to the variety of “downloadable” content, FBVideoDown provides the service in a completely secure manner. The company undertakes not to take your data or store your download history on its servers. And since you won’t have to register on the site, as we mentioned above, your privacy will be protected at all times when using the tool. Downloads are unlimited, which means you can download as many videos as you want without any restrictions. There is also no limit on the size of content you can save. In other words, absolutely any multimedia content can be downloaded through the tool.

How to download videos from facebook?

After all, how can you use the FBVideoDown Facebook downloader? There are few steps to have the videos saved on your device. There are no special requirements regarding hardware or software, other than a stable internet connection and a browser installed on your cell phone, tablet or computer. The first step is to get the link of what you want to download, either through the Facebook website or in the desktop or mobile app. This can be done by clicking the button Share and tap on the option copy link.

Next, you’ll need to open the tool’s website in your browser and paste the link in the corresponding box, located at the top of the page. After that, click on the To go downto start the process.

FBVideoDown will prepare the video for download. After processing is ready, it will only be necessary to press the blue Download button again, in order to be able to save the file with the content.

Once the download is complete, the video will be available for opening, renaming or any other action, directly in your file manager, as well as in your device’s gallery.

