Researchers in Belgium move towards industrial production of qubits

Shana Massar, engineer in the quantum computing programme at Imec, states: “The goal of quantum computers is not to replace our already known classical computers for performing our daily tasks. We need quantum computers for a very particular set of problems, problems that have a high degree of complexity.”

One example of a use case for quantum computing is solving optimisation problems; another is simulating molecular systems. This can be done to gain a better understanding of materials science and can also be done to help discover new drugs.

In a quantum computer, information is manipulated in a fundamentally different way than in a classical computer. In a classical computer, the logic element is a bit, which can take on one of two states: zero or one. In a quantum computer, the logic element is a qubit, or quantum bit, which is defined as any coherent two-level system that can be initialized, manipulated, and read.

“If I look at the state of a bit, the state is either zero or one and this leads to deterministic measurement, while the qubit has a superposition of state,” says Massar.

“It is a linear combination of zero and one simultaneously. But after readout, it’s either zero or one along with a certain probability – and this leads to probabilistic measurement.

“The quantum computer has another feature, entanglement. The classical bit states are independent of each other, which leads to the fact that N bits store N states. But qubits can be entangled. They can be coupled, which means N qubits can ‘process’ in some sense up to two to the power of N states. When we apply a logical operation to all those states at the same time, we get massive parallelisation and a very high computational power.”

But none of these promises of quantum computing will ever come to fruition until somebody finds a way of producing reliable qubits in a repeatable manner. Qubits are currently implemented in labs in a customised fashion, but researchers at Imec would like to change that. They have started looking for ways to produce qubits on an industrial scale.

Developing a fab process for qubits “To build a one-million qubit system, or just a meaningful quantum computer, you have to reduce the qubit variability and increase the production yield, while maintaining the fidelity and coherence,” says Kristiaan De Greve, scientific director and programme director for Quantum Computing at Imec. “The methods that some of the best research labs in the world have been using will likely not allow you to go all the way. We have a different approach and are trying to see if we can use existing tools from the semiconductor industry, where they have produced very complex circuits, with low variability and high yield.” There are several different approaches to implementing qubits: quantum optics, trapped ions, magnetic resonance, superconductors, nitrogen vacancy in diamond, and quantum dots. Researchers at Imec focus on two technologies – the superconducting devices and the semiconductor quantum dots. - Advertisement - One reason for these choices is that Imec sees those technologies as promising ways to make high-quality qubits. But the second reason – the biggest reason for Imec – is that qubits in those two technologies can be fabricated in a way that is first order compatible with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) facilities, facilities that Imec has in very high quality. One challenge with both approaches is that they operate at very low temperatures. For this reason, Imec is also doing research in cryo electronics, electronics that can work at very low temperatures. Imec aims to build suitable and stable qubits and qubit arrays along with the necessary electronic interfaces, which allow programmers to setup the qubits to run a program and then to read the results.