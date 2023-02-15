It arrived! Redmi Buds 4 Pro headphones are launched in Brazil for R$ 900

A Xiaomi launched in Europe the headphones Redmi Buds 4 Pro. The accessory was initially presented in China in May last year as the series’ top-of-the-line option and arrived on the global market a few months later. According to the Chinese brand, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro have support for high-resolution wireless audio (Hi-Res) via an LDAC audio codec that delivers transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps, with a resolution of 96 kHz / 24 bit .





The accessory has drivers 6 and 10 mm double dynamics, which seek to offer more accurate sounds in a wide range of frequencies, in addition to support for active noise cancellation (ANC), which muffles external sounds of up to 43 dB, according to the brand. - Advertisement - The manufacturer points out that the product manages to eliminate up to 99.3% of unwanted sounds. Transparency mode is also available, for when the user needs to hear what is going on around them. The accessory still has three internal microphones.





The battery promises to last up to nine hours of continuous use, or up to 36 hours with the help of the charging case.. The brand highlights that a recharge of just five minutes is capable of delivering up to two hours of direct playback. O Redmi Buds 4 Pro also have a Bluetooth 5.3 connection, in addition to IP54 resistance certification, which promises to protect against rain or during sweaty physical exercises, for example. The headphones are sold in white or black.

price and availability