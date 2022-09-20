Polish users accuse Samsung of not supporting the foldable phone line

A trend followed by several manufacturers, folding smart s became popular after Samsung launched the first generation of the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Despite the problems presented in this model, the South Korean manufacturer managed to correct any flaws in the project in later releases, regaining the confidence of the users. However, recent information suggests that more than a thousand consumers dissatisfied with the brand’s support intend to initiate a class action against the company due to the appearance of alleged defects in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip cell phones.

According to some reports, the native film responsible for protecting the screen of smartphones is peeling for no apparent reason, while other users claim that the hinge mechanism is causing damage to the display even with a few months of use and without reaching the 200K limit. plies stipulated by the Asian company. - Advertisement - In the event of problems during the warranty period, owners of apparently defective models reveal that the company’s customer service is not being helpful in solving the problems. In one of the cases, the user had to threaten to expose the situation on social media and had to contact the company’s spokesperson before the repair was carried out.

For now, there are not many details about the case and we don’t know if users will actually file a lawsuit claiming their rights against Samsung.

