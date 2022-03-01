POCO X4 Pro and POCO M4 Pro, first impressions: the great bet to maintain the reign of the mid-range

The renewal of the most recommended mid-range of 2021 has taken place at MWC 2022: POCO raised the curtain on the POCO X4 Pro, your reference phone for this year. And it did not come alone, that the 4G version of the POCO M4 Pro also made an appearance. We have been able to test them.

We’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve recommended the POCO X3 Pro, it’s a phone that, for what it’s worth, offers an excellent experience across the board. So, with this weight on their backs, the new models need a good starting point to win over users who want to change their old POCOs. Generally speaking, both the POCO X4 Pro and the POCO M4 Pro have improved across the board while losing some raw power.

Technical sheet of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro POCO X4 Pro 5G Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

DCI-P3 color range

90Hz refresh

Touch refresh over 180 Hz

1,000 nits brightness (peak)

Gorilla Glass 3 6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

DCI-P3 color range

120Hz refresh

Touch refresh over 360Hz

1,200 nits brightness (peak)

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Versions 6/128GB

8/256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB 6/128GB

8/256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.8

Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 118º

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4 Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 118º

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixels f/2.4 16 megapixels f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charge

33W charger included 5,000mAh

67W fast charge

67W charger included System Android 11

MIUI 13 for POCO Android 11

MIUI 13 for POCO connectivity Dual 5G NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

gps

NFC

headphone jack

infrared sensor Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

NFC

headphone jack

infrared sensor Dimensions and weight 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters

179.5 grams 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 millimeters

205 grams Others side fingerprint reader

stereo speakers side fingerprint reader

stereo speakers Price 6GB/128GB: €219.99

8GB/256GB: €269.99 6GB/128GB: €299

8GB/256GB: 349 euros

A nice design reminiscent of the POCO M3

POCO X4 Pro

Both phones follow the same design line: the edges are straight (without being marked in the hand), they offer a rectangular camera module that dominates the rear face (protruding quite a bit from the body), they maintain the front cutout for the front camera and they are very thin in the area where the sensors are not located.

The biggest difference between the two concerns the rear face: the POCO X4 Pro offers double-sided glass; the POCO M4 Pro maintains the economy with a more appreciative polycarbonate face. This has an advantage: apart from less brittleness, the fingerprints are marked less on the M4 than on the X4.

POCO M4 Pro

The colors chosen by POCO are striking at first sight: the back side reflects the light with more than noticeable sparkles. All in neon finish colorsespecially blue. And what about yellow, the one called POCO Yellow: whoever wants not to go unnoticed already knows which one to choose.

POCO X4 Pro

In hand they are light (more the M4 Pro than the X4 Pro), the buttons are at the right height for pressing and the side fingerprint reader, located above the power button, appears to be a comfortable unlock (it is difficult to find it by touch). Both incorporate facial unlocking with the front camera, less secure.

The AMOLED screen is the most distinguished aspect

POCO M4 Pro

POCO commented that for the renewal of the phones they took into account the opinions of the users regarding the improvements that they could make to the 2021 generation. And the screen is one of the main changes: AMOLED for both, high contrast, great visibility under our tests and very good response to the touch.

The POCO X4 Pro offers a diagonal of 6.79 inches; with 6.43 inches for the POCO M4 Pro. Both phones have Full HD + resolution and high refresh rate: 120 Hz in the case of the X4 and 90 Hz in the M4. We have appreciated it with enough fluidity and without jumps in the animations.

POCO X4 Pro

The colors look sharp and with the customization in temperature and white balance that can be done from the MIUI 13 settings. In general, the AMOLED panel is a great addition to the characteristics of the phones, more in the case of the M4 than the X4. We have not appreciated differences in quality between the two.

Great performance with some nuances on paper

POCO X4 Pro

The jump between the Snapdragon 860 of the POCO X3 Pro and the current Snapdragon 695 of the POCO X4 Pro raises some doubts a priori, not in vain are two Qualcomm families that separate them. The brand ensures that the choice of SoC is made for provide 5G services to the user while maintaining a contained price and high performance. From what we have tested the phone was fast.

The choice of the Snapdragon 695 in the POCO X4 Pro is based on the inclusion of 5G without losing the good relationship between price and performance

Both the POCO X4 Pro and the M4 Pro work quickly, the fluidity is adequate, zero lags during our first contact and, despite the fact that we could barely squeeze the phones, both left us with a very good feeling.

POCO M4 Pro

The choice of the Snapdragon 695 raises some doubts, plus those of the Helio G96 in the POCO M4 Pro. This is a more contained model, hence the choice of a processor with less demanding features. In games it should not be a problem, at least as long as it does not demand high demand. We will have to check how POCO solves future Android updates.

Both with Android 11 and with MIUI 13 for POCO

POCO X4 Pro

Both mobiles come standard with MIUI 13 for POCO, the brand’s custom layer that can be based on both Android 11 and Android 12. Unfortunately, the two models start with the version released by Google in 2020This is a clear drawback.

POCO M4 Pro

The mobiles that we were able to test maintained the Xiaomi aesthetic with the usual POCO touch. The brand’s own applications are included in the list of software; somewhat excessive and that, at least for most apps, this software allows to eliminate a good part of additives.

Personalization remains at a high level, the number of options included is vast (perhaps excessive) and, without a doubt, it is an extra to everything that both phones add. Always maintaining the heaviness of the layer, something inherent to MIUI.

The cameras promise for the price of the phones

POCO X4 Pro

Photography is the least extensive test allows during first impressions. Still, both They responded quickly to the shot: was pressing the photo button for the ). We have captured photos clearly enough despite the difficulties of the scene, portrait mode was decisive (We were surprised by the cutout and bokeh) and, at least with the main camera, the results promise to be at a good level.

POCO M4 Pro

Despite the fact that the decrease in the range should be noticeable, the POCO M4 Pro maintains the good work in photography with results that, at first glance, we found them to be of good quality. As with his brother, the shots were bright, portrait mode brought out his best side, and he faltered at wide angle. It will be necessary to test it thoroughly to find out the real performance of it.

POCO M4 Pro

The two mobiles incorporate a macro camera that makes us, a priori, something expendable. Photos with this sensor are anecdotal and tend to be somewhat poor.

Two phones that aim to be the recommendation of 2022

With the POCO X3 Pro and POCO M3 Pro we had two excellent phones to recommend: word of mouth made them become a reference. Now, with the renewal, the two novelties maintain that expectation of recommendation, although it may have declined due to price and features.

Somewhat less power, better screen, the camera appears to be of higher quality, the design is attractive and start with 128 GB of storage, not bad in the POCO M4 Pro. For the base 299 euros for the POCO X4 Pro, and the 219 euros for the POCO M4 Pro, both will please anyone. Of course, last year’s models still have a lot of war to offer.