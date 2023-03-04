OnePlus 10 Pro and the mystery of Android 13, which still hasn’t arrived six months after the rollout

- Advertisement -

Android manufacturers often distribute the Firmware updates gradually. A practice that, although it doesn’t excite those who are impatient to get their hands on the new products due to the risk of receiving them later than others, it is useful for manufacturers to avoid unexpected problems that cause an epidemic of sometimes serious malfunctions: if something goes wrong, the reports emerge in time to block the release and thus limit the damage to a relatively small number of units.

But phased releases usually last for weeks, at most a month or so. In the case of OnePlus 10 Pro, some customers found themselves not having with Android 13 six months after the start of the rollout, a situation that defining anomalous is an understatement. It seems that OnePlus has messed up a bit with the updates: a few days after the OOS 13 rollout started OnePlus has released another update to OOS 12, and it seems that those who downloaded and installed it now find themselves “forced” to Android 12.

It would be the set of users to have installed that‘last build to regret now that they did, because for some strange reason they were not delivered the – OxygenOS 13 duo. From then on, however, the regularity of updates would go down the drain and there would be those who remained stuck on that build and those who instead continued to receive gradually more recent patches while remaining on and OxygenOS 12. It may seem strange that you receive updates from an “old” generation of Android, but read the official explanation actually has its own logic.

It’s absolutely normal. The launch of OOS 13 is an incremental push and during this time the team will continue to push OOS 12 builds to customers. This is done to ensure the security of the devices of those who still use OOS 12.

The only really strange thing, incomprehensible one might say, is that whoever installed that last OOS 12 in September didn’t have the chance to switch to OOS 13. So ok the explanation of why you keep getting updates but OnePlus should explain why it is not received that update there. We await clarifications, or rather: that the impasse will be resolved and that after six months all customers will be able to choose which operating system to use.

