galaxy a32 5g with 30000mah battery: goodbye autonomy anxiety

Take a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and turn it into a super battery phone. This is what a Reddit user did who, evidently worried that his smartphone would leave him on foot at any moment, thought to get rid of any anxiety integrating it with a battery of… 30.000mAh.

And apparently the process hasn’t been too difficult either, though from an aesthetic and safety point of view it’s definitely not the best, far from it. She took the smartphone and literally stuck it on the back six Samsung 50E cells connected in parallel so as to obtain a battery with a total capacity of 30,000mAh.

ONE WEEK OF AUTONOMY

Fantastic: one week of autonomy says the user, that neither the Energizer P18K with 18,000mAh battery – project then failed – he managed to reach (the Doogee V Max can also compete). But be careful: to recharge it you need to have a little patience, because to go from 0 to 100% you need a lot 7 hours. The smartphone thus made weighs in everything 454 grams, and also offers the possibility to recharge other devices via two USB-A ports. The smartphone can instead be recharged via USB-C, Lightning and microUSB with fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G arrived in Italy at the beginning of 2021 with 6.5-inch display, Dimension 720 processor, quadruple 48+8+5+2MP rear camera and 5,000mAh battery.

HDblog strongly advises against this activity as it could cause damage to property and/or people.