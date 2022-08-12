“Physical” gets renewal on Apple TV+ and secures more episodes

TV+ ordered a third season of the black comedy starring and produced by rose byrne (bridesmaids). After the end of the second batch of (which was released on August 5), the platform streaming will house more episodes of the fiction set in the 80s whose story centers on Sheila Rubin and her rise in the world of aerobics.

Created by Annie Weisman, the series takes place “in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. Physical is a half-hour black comedy that follows Sheila Rubin, a seemingly obedient and tortured housewife. silently that she supports her intelligent and controversial husband’s candidacy for the state assembly. But, behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny way of life that she rarely lets the world see. She is also battling a complex set of personal demons related to her own self-image…That is, until she finds release through the most unlikely source: the world of aerobics.”

The second season of “Physical” premiered this year. (Apple TVPlus)

The production portrays the journey of a woman who finds liberation from her suffocating and overwhelming life when the idea of ​​a revolutionary business system comes to her: aerobics videotapes. . Sheila drops everything to unite her passion with technology in order to achieve success and be responsible for herself emotionally and financially. Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but who was completely radical at the time): the female lifestyle guru.

The empire of fitness in the second season

In the new chapters, the audience will meet the protagonist again, after she released her first exercise video. However, much bigger obstacles stand in the way of her success. Will she be able to continue to be a good wife or will she decide to follow her attraction to someone else? On the other hand, she will have more than one competition in her field, while the origin of the huge fitness industry is taking place.

renewal-on-Apple-TV-and-secures-more-episodes.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The dark comedy gained popularity when the first installment was released in 2021. (Apple TV Plus) renewal-on-Apple-TV-and-secures-more-episodes.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci Y Paul Sparks make up the main cast of Physical. For the second season, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) joined the cast as Vincent Vinnie Green, “a charismatic fitness instructor, weight loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.”

The television production was created, written and produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as executive producer alongside Stephanie Laing, the filmmaker behind the direction. Byrne, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Craig Gillespie also executive produce. The new episodes began to be broadcast this year on June 3 through AppleTV+ .

: