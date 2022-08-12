Windows 11 has a bug that would delete data from those who have PCs with modern processors

Windows 11. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Users of Windows 11 they will have to face a failure that could result in the loss of some data on their devices updated to that version of the operating system or that have Windows Server 2022as reported by the Bleeping Computer website.

According to the publication, although there is no defined list of which devices present mto operation with of the tenth generation of Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 are more likely to suffer from data corruption.

The main reason for the failure could be due to the encryption methods used by microsoft on Windows 11.

For its part, to reduce the impact of damage on users’ computers, microsoft released improvement patches that could have affected the performance of the devices, although with the updates released during the last couple of months this problem could have been overcome.

delete-data-from.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Intel 10th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are more likely to suffer from data corruption in this update. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) delete-data-from.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

According to the Microsoft support website, affected users are advised to install the preview version of Windows 11 o Windows Server 2022 on May 24, 2022 or the security release on June 14, 2022 as soon as possible “to prevent further damage.”

The company also indicates that device performance will be restored “after installing the June 23, 2022 preview build or the July 12, 2022 security build.”

How to avoid this problem

The updates are part of the improvement of the operating system to keep the devices in good condition and working properly; however, with the situation generated by the malfunction of computers with the new Windows 11 it is necessary to know how to postpone them to avoid affecting performance during important activities.

According to Microsoft, it is recommended to install the preview version of Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022 to avoid device malfunctions. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

For this there are different alternatives that users can apply, although none cancel or eliminate the update. Postponing it only implies that it will be done at another time.

Pause Windows 11 updates

The maximum pause period for Windows 11 updates is three weeks, but users can choose the amount of time that best suits their needs.

The alternatives so that users can control the updates do not imply canceling them, but they will be done at another time. (MICROSOFT)



In case the user wants to undo this option, he must press Resume updates, a button that will appear in the place where it was previously read Search for updates.

How to turn off Windows 11 updates

Disabling updates was an almost permanent method in Windows 10, and although it is applicable in Windows 11, it only works for a certain period of time before being activated again.

Since the option is activated again after a while, users who wish to, can reapply the steps mentioned above

: