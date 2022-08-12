Why Apple isn’t planning a new look for the Mac mini

Apparently, does not want to revise the now very old design. M2 chips will probably soon be available for this.

It has been rumored for more than a year that Apple wants to give its Mac mini a completely new design. But nothing has happened so far – and it could stay that way. At least that’s what the well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman thinks, citing internal sources at Apple. According to this, the company is new SoCs in the Mac mini again after two years, but wants to keep the current – ​​and tolerably outdated – look.

Mac mini with M2 ahead of Mac Studio?

According to Gurman, Apple already had a Mac mini with the M1 Pro chip in the pipeline, but scrapped it due to the release of the Mac Studio in the spring. Now the Mac mini is to receive an M2 chip from the MacBook Air M2 and a still unknown “M2 Pro”. The machines could be unveiled at a second Apple fall event planned for October. Then a MacBook Pro M2 with a 14 and 16 inch screen is also expected – probably with “M2 Pro” and “M2 Max”.

According to Gurman, a “major redesign” of the Mac mini is not to be expected. What the future of the machine is in the line-up remains to be seen: it now stands between the Mac Studio workstation and the upcoming release of the first Mac Pro with Apple silicon. Users like the low price and the compact form factor, but a sales incentive through a new design would be desirable.

Look as predicted for the iMac M1

In 2021, leakers still claimed that Apple wanted to transfer the design of the iMac M1 to the new Mac mini – with a colorful Plexiglas cover and new aluminum colors. So far nothing has happened here. With the MacBook Air M2, for which an iMac M1 look was also expected, Apple took its lead from the MacBook Pro 14, but released a dark color variant (“midnight”) for the first time in a long time.

Internal code names are already available for the Mac mini with “M2” and “M2 Max”. J473 and J474 are to appear with up to eight performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. In terms of price, they should be on the same level as the current Mac mini M1 – you currently pay a minimum of 800 euros for a model with a 256 GB SSD.

