HomeEntertainment“Palm Springs”, the provocative romantic comedy about a couple trapped in a...

“Palm Springs”, the provocative romantic comedy about a couple trapped in a day that repeats itself

Entertainment

Published on

By Brian Adam
“Palm Springs”, the provocative romantic comedy about a couple trapped in a day that repeats itself
1658552730 palm springs the provocative romantic comedy about a couple trapped.jpg
- Advertisement -

In 1993 it premiered time spell (Groundhog Day / Groundhog Day)a great comedy starring Bill Murray Y Andie McDowell. Its success was moderate at first, but over the years it became a reference for movie lovers. His character structure stuck in a repeating day was taken over by many other titles. Such is the case of Palm Springsan independent film romantic comedy that shone at the Sundance Film Festival and won awards throughout the season.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are the protagonists of this story. (StarPlus/Hulu)

The action begins on November 9 in Palm Springs. The protagonist is Nyles (Andy Samberg), who wakes up with his girlfriend in anticipation of what will be the wedding of a friend of hers. Although the viewer does not quite understand why, Nyles acts strangely, as if he is indifferent to everything. She dresses unusually casually during the party and saves the bride’s sister, Sarah (Christine Milioti), when she has not prepared her speech for the bride and groom. Nyles seems to know by heart everything that will happen during that day. The day ends with a trip to the mountains with Sarah. But what seems like a romantic moment ends abruptly, and Nyles wakes up in the exact same place, again on November 9. Now his attitude is understood, he is trapped in a temporary loop for not knowing how long. Judging by how he knows everything, it may be several years.

The action begins on November 9 in Palm Springs, during a wedding. (StarPlus/Hulu)provocative-romantic-comedy-about-a-couple-trapped.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
The action begins on November 9 in Palm Springs, during a wedding. (StarPlus/Hulu)

Palm Springs It is a textbook romantic comedy but it belongs to the today well-known and almost always effective genre of movies with days that are repeated. The aforementioned groundhog day it is the most famous and important, although it is no longer the only one. Edge of Tomorrow (2014) with Tom Cruisethe horror film Happy Death Day (2017) and action movie Boss Level (2021), are three other examples of a genre that exploded in the last two decades. Despite being a familiar terrain, it must be said that Palm Springs (2020) manages to be original and innovative. His tone of romantic comedy and at the same time transgressive allows him to play by his own rules. There comes, as always in these stories, an existential moment, but the film surely avoids becoming a morality tale.

[mb_related_posts1]
His tone of romantic comedy and at the same time transgressive allows him to play by his own rules. (StarPlus/Hulu)
His tone of romantic comedy and at the same time transgressive allows him to play by his own rules. (StarPlus/Hulu)

But the big difference is that Palm Springs has more than one character trapped in it loopso the film has many more options and twists. The debate about how to get out of the temporary loop then becomes more complex and is even subject to debate. In any case, what is most impressive is the rhythm, the timing of the actors and a script that never wears out. Yes, it’s a romantic comedy, but it’s also a great movie about characters trapped in time. Available in StarPlus.

RuPaul’s DragCon UK organisers issue statement after visitors complain

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Java on Visual Studio Code gets built-in support for Project Lombok

In the July update, the Project Lombok Java library can be used more extensively...
Mobile

Which folding is sold more: Fold or Flip? Samsung takes us out of doubt

Today, Samsung completely dominates the foldable market, but what many of us wonder is...
Developers

Saints Row, Two Point Campus, Thymesia: New PC Games Coming August 2022

Tech News

Women’s Copa América players will be awarded with NFT and their stories reach the metaverse

In Cali, Colombia, the Women's Cup organized by Conmebol began, in which the teams...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an...

© 2021 voonze.com.