“Palm Springs”, the provocative romantic comedy about a couple trapped in a day that repeats itself

In 1993 it premiered time spell (Groundhog Day / Groundhog Day)a great starring Bill Murray Y Andie McDowell. Its success was moderate at first, but over the years it became a reference for movie lovers. His character structure stuck in a repeating day was taken over by many other titles. Such is the case of Palm Springsan independent film romantic comedy that shone at the Sundance Film Festival and won awards throughout the season.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are the protagonists of this story. (StarPlus/Hulu)

The action begins on November 9 in Palm Springs. The protagonist is Nyles (Andy Samberg), who wakes up with his girlfriend in anticipation of what will be the wedding of a friend of hers. Although the viewer does not quite understand why, Nyles acts strangely, as if he is indifferent to everything. She dresses unusually casually during the party and saves the bride’s sister, Sarah (Christine Milioti), when she has not prepared her speech for the bride and groom. Nyles seems to know by heart everything that will happen during that day. The day ends with a trip to the mountains with Sarah. But what seems like a romantic moment ends abruptly, and Nyles wakes up in the exact same place, again on November 9. Now his attitude is understood, he is trapped in a temporary loop for not knowing how long. Judging by how he knows everything, it may be several years.

provocative-romantic-comedy- -a- -trapped.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The action begins on November 9 in Palm Springs, during a wedding. (StarPlus/Hulu) provocative-romantic-comedy- -a- -trapped.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Palm Springs It is a textbook romantic comedy but it belongs to the today well-known and almost always effective genre of movies with days that are repeated. The aforementioned groundhog day it is the most famous and important, although it is no longer the only one. Edge of Tomorrow (2014) with Tom Cruisethe horror film Happy Death Day (2017) and action movie Boss Level (2021), are three other examples of a genre that exploded in the last two decades. Despite being a familiar terrain, it must be said that Palm Springs (2020) manages to be original and innovative. His tone of romantic comedy and at the same time transgressive allows him to play by his own rules. There comes, as always in these stories, an existential moment, but the film surely avoids becoming a morality tale.

[mb_related_posts1]

His tone of romantic comedy and at the same time transgressive allows him to play by his own rules. (StarPlus/Hulu)