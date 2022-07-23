Samsung has realized that the depth camera is useless

- Advertisement -

is known for incorporating multiple s into its smartphones. However, this could change, at least in the Galaxy A series. According to The Elec. Samsung plans to reduce the camera array of its A-series smartphones by removing the sensor. After all, the best flagships don’t have a depth camera, as it’s long since out of the question for good subject isolation. With this new approach, Samsung wants to beef up the main camera specs instead of focusing on the total number of cameras. Samsung hopes to compete with Chinese manufacturers by equipping its phones with powerful wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and macro sensors — although, for my part, the macro camera could also save it. The supposed models that implement the new reduced sensor system are the Galaxy A24, A34 and A54. The Elec further specifies the alleged camera specifications of the mentioned models. The Galaxy A24 will likely come with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide sensor, and a 5 MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A34 will feature a 48MP standard along with an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 5MP macro. Lastly, the Galaxy A54 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Elec also suggests the move is a cost-cutting move to make its phones more competitive as inflation drives up prices. Samsung’s next big Galaxy A smartphones would arrive in March and April 2023.