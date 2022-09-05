OPPO Find X6 Pro may have 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

OPPO appears to have abandoned plans to launch a new version of the Find X5 with 8 Plus Gen 1 to focus on the development of the Find X6, according to information released by Chinese media on Monday (05). The next top of the line should continue to be the brand’s most advanced cell phone in terms of photography. According to Chinese industry sources and information from the Digital Chat Stationthe OPPO Find X6 Pro will be the flagship of the brand in 2023. cell phone would be equipped with three 50 MP camerasand the main lens would work with a 1-inch — possibly the Sony , also used in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Sharp Aquos R7.

It is possible to deduce that the OPPO Find X6 Pro will have photographs used by the ISP MariSilicon X, and rumors indicate that the model will work with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that is in the testing phase and should be launched in November by Qualcomm. - Advertisement - Other specs of the successor to the Find X5 Pro should include a 2.6-inch AMOLED display with a curved design and a resolution above 2K with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is worth remembering that the current top of the line from the Chinese manufacturer reached the European market with a suggested price of € 1,299 (~R$ 6,679). Xiaomi works on an electric car for 2023 together with Great Wall

OPPO is also working on new foldable phones to compete with Samsung. The Find N is set to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered successor to compete for popularity with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and rumor has it that the company will release its first flip-design model to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Which cell phone would you like OPPO to bring to Europe? Comment!

