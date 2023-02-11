5G News
Oppo Find N3 may have a bigger display. The latest from the leaks

Android

Published on

By Abraham
In a few days we will see the international debut of Oppo Find N2 Flip, while for the moment there seem to be no details regarding the international marketing of the most interesting Find N2, i.e. the one that offers the classic book form factor in a format that is currently unrivaled.

It seems though that things may change with the next generation, at least according to what emerges from a new report from the Digital Chat Station insider, shared by colleagues at MySmartPrice; according to the latest rumors, in fact, Oppo may have decided to increase screen size with next Find N3.

In fact, it seems that the company is testing a new folding book identified by the initials OPPO PHN110, whose main characteristics appear to be the presence of a 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 2260 x 2440 pixel resolution. This last detail suggests the increase in the diagonal of the panel, since the current model offers a resolution of 1,792 x 1,920 pixels, therefore considerably lower than that of the new model.

The increase in resolution could then be also linked to panel growth (the current one is 7.1″), also because the aspect ratio of Find N2 and N3 seems to be slightly different. This will probably lead the new Find N3 to compete more directly with a foldable like Galaxy Fold 4 (here the our review), which mounts a 7.6-inch unit with 1,812 x 2,176 pixels.

At the moment there are not many other details regarding Find N3, but we are sure that many other details on Oppo’s new leaflet will emerge over the next few weeks.

