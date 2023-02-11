Apple: what are the new security measures for iPhone

Apple presented the new security updates for the brand’s cell phones

Manzana, in the release of its most recent update iOS 16 presented the progress in terms of security for the brand’s cell phones, such as physical security keys and extended encryption that have arrived for all iPhone users.

Each of the smartphones have a quantity of personal information that is very valuable, such as photos, private conversations and emails that are important as they contain essential details.

Among the new updates is compatibility with keys physical security and the extended availability of the advanced data protection mode. All of these actions are available in the new update, however they are not enabled by default.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Donald Trump returns to Facebook and Instagram

New security updates include keys for iPhones

Physical security and updates

For one, as part of Apple’s iOS 16.3 update, you can now use physical security keys to sign in to your Apple ID. According to the Washington post, They are USB keys that you can carry to save all the information on your cell phone.

- Advertisement -

These tools connect to your device through a port, security keys are not necessary for most iPhone users. They are typically used by people who are considered to be at higher risk for targeted attacks.

Apple supports certified keys Fast Identity Online (FIDO), that is, they reinforce the security of online identity authentication systems in mobile devices, and one of the manufacturers is Yubico which sells options that can be connected to the port lightning from an iPhone.

It may interest you: “On repeat” is the new trend on Spotify to find out which songs are the most repeated

- Advertisement -

To pair them with your phone, make sure you’re running iOS 16.3, and then you can head to settings, open your iPhone account, and add security keys, then you’ll have better conditions to save your information.

Security experts recommend always keeping your software updated so that you do not fall victim to cybercriminals

Data protection plus encryption

Apple indicated that the new ‘more encryption’ option increased data types from end to end, which means that when data is stored in iCloud they cannot be accessed in the event of a data breach.

To activate it, you have to make sure that you are running iOS 16.3 and then go to settings, in your data go to “Advanced data protection” and there it will allow you to add a contact for recovery, among other options.

Everyone has the option of adding this feature for added data security, however, it is important to note that if you lose access to your devices and your recovery options, Apple will have no way of accessing your data for you. .

It may interest you: Instagram brings a new option to make Reels with friends

One of the updates that comes with iOS 16 is two-factor authentication.

How to keep a secure account

Security experts recommend always keeping your software so you don’t fall victim to cybercriminals or someone trying to break into your account. and there’s also the option to turn on automatic updates for any app you use.

Another recommendation is to use unique, strong and long passwords for all your accounts, including Apple and Google, as well as your personal social media accounts, and your bank accounts.

And finally, activate two-factor authentication, currently all social networks allow you to perform this authentication that can be linked to your personal number. With this, you will always know if someone tries to break into your accounts without your authorization.