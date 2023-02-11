Netflix already has an official Instagram account in Colombia

The streaming platform already has its own user for Colombians

Netflix added one more account on the social network of Goal, Instagram, @netflixcolombia, in which he already has more than 600 thousand followers. This new announcement represents that the country has relevance in the market for the platform in the region, with large series that have been published on the platform streaming.

In Latin America, countries like Chile, Brazil and Mexico They also have their own accounts to share the exclusive premieres. On the one hand, @netflixbrasil It has a total of 34.9 million followers, with more than 4,000 posts.

In addition, @netflixchile has a total of 277 thousand followers and more than 1000 publications, and @netflixmx It has a total of 822,000 followers, with more than 2,000 publications within the social network.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Netflix: why most users would withdraw from the platform

@netflixcolombia already has more than 600 thousand followers

Netflix Latin America

Previously, the users of the platform followed the account of Netflix Latin America, @netflixlat, which has a total of 24.4 million followers, in which everyone in Colombia and some countries in the region found out about the most important news through this medium. Now, with your own Colombian account, it will be much easier.

- Advertisement -

With their slogan “Go ahead, go and look without compromise”, which they have in the description of the biography, they have already made four publications, the first of which was by the main actor of the series “you”Penn Badgley, in which he welcomed him to Colombia for the opening of his new account.

Within the video, the actor indicated “Hello Colombia, I’m Penn Badgley and I play Joe GoldbergAre you ready?”, making a small promo for the new season of the series, but in a slightly different way.

It may interest you: Apple’s “pay later” feature will include monthly and long-term charges

- Advertisement -

While the videos of the series are being presented, some Colombian phrases are seen such as: “Ulalá, French man”, “Oh, no, this one again…”, “did he go too far, mor?”, “I’d love to meet you”, “Oops, zones”, “Mero pique”, among many others, which were applauded by the followers who commented on the Instagram reel.

“Uncle Netflix, how nice that we can now have an aguapanela with almojábana seeing the progress in the new Col account”, commented a user in the new account of the platform that is dedicated only for Colombians.

Platform changes

Netflix released a series of rules on the platform’s official account with which it will begin to restrict the use of the shared accounts. But, after that publication, the same company indicated that it had been published by mistake, so now it does not have a concrete plan on how to deal with this situation.

As he mentioned, the account was going to have a main network, which allowed control to know which devices were connected outside the Wi-Fi network. In this way, those that were outside that range were closed, so that only those who lived in the home could use it.

It may interest you: Netflix is ​​the perfect excuse for many cybercriminals to scam with SMS

And in the event that the account was shared with someone else, the same app would ask that device to connect at least once every 31 days to the main network. To this is added that a new verification code would be added and it was necessary to connect from a place outside the house.

However, all this was put on hold and it is not known what the control of shared accounts will be like, which Netflix hopes to solve in 2023.