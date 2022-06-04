TCL Stylus official 5G: has the integrated pen and is cheap | US price

TCL has made official Stylus 5G, a product that enters the niche of Android smartphones with integrated stylus. If the very modest price announced in the US is included in the evaluations, then the competition for Stylus 5G almost completely disappears. There’s the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 recently announced just overseas, but it costs $ 200 more, practically double.

In short, the new TCL product, price in hand, is an interesting product due to its unique feature, namely that of integrated stylus in the Galaxy S22 Ultra style body. Then looking at the technical data sheet it is clear that to achieve a similar result TCL had to go down to compromises on the technical characteristics. Two are mainly striking: the RAM, limited to just 4 GB, and the 4,000 mAh battery with recharge quick at 18 watts.

Even the chip chosen, MediaTek’s Dimensity 700, is not a reference in terms of power but on paper it gives less to think about than RAM and battery. Interesting however the display from 6.81 inches, which inevitably “weighs” on the size of the device and on the scale but is a plus when you decide to use the nib. For which TCL has thought of a series of functions they could enhance it:

with Nebo for TCL handwritten notes can be converted into documents thanks to handwriting recognition

nib extraction menu that offers quick access to specific functions, such as creating an electronic signature or writing on images

creation of GIFs from hand drawings

fast writing with the screen off

custom size cutouts and screenshots

In the USA TCL Stylus 5G is sold by the operator T-Mobile for $ 269.99. Still no information on the possible marketing outside the United States.

TCL STYLUS 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.81-inch LCD powered by Nxtvision with Full HD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels, 395 ppi), 500 nits of maximum brightness

: 6.81-inch LCD powered by Nxtvision with Full HD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels, 395 ppi), 500 nits of maximum brightness chip : MediaTek Dimensity 700, 2.2GHz 7-nanometer octa core

: MediaTek Dimensity 700, 2.2GHz 7-nanometer octa core memories : 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expansion with microSD up to 2 TB

: 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expansion with microSD up to 2 TB cameras : main rear: 50MP with 0.64μm pixels, 1.28μm with pixel binning ultra wide rear: 5MP, 115 degree field of view rear macro: 2 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 13 MP

: