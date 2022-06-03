Murena One official: Android smartphone, without Google

Moray One is the answer to anyone looking for one Android smartphone completely devoid of any Google app or service. How many are these people? Difficult to say, but let’s put it this way: the almost total disappearance of Huawei from the international market, after it was forced to give up Google by the ban, seems to indicate that the Mountain View services are convenient for most users.

Philosophical considerations aside, the smartphone comes from quite far: a first Android completely “disinfected” by Google (and by the “spy” practices of its software for which it has received so much criticism over the years) was presented in 2017 with the name Eelo at the hands of the founder of Mandrake Linux. Over the years the system has changed its name to / e / OS, and now debuts in version 1 on the first native smartphone. The device itself is a pretty standard midrange with the following technical characteristics:

6.53 “IPS LCD display, FHD + resolution (2,242 x 1,080 pixels), side hole for the camera

MediaTek octa-core Helio P60 SoC

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD

Triple rear camera: 48 + 8 + 5 MP

25MP front camera

4,500 mAh battery

There are no official confirmations, but it seems to be a rebranded Coolpad Cool S. To see the images of the two devices side by side it seems a very plausible theory.

SX: Murena One | DX: Coolpad Cool S

Murena One costs € 349 and you can buy it directly from the official website of the company, however at the moment it is sold out. Italy appears on the list of supported markets right away. It is worth noting that Murena sells several other smartphones equipped with its / e / OS: there are for example the Fairphone 3 Plus and the Fairphone 4, the refurbished Galaxy S9 (and S9 Plus) and the Teracube 2e (which are characterized by user replaceable battery, such as the two Fairphones).