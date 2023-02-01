Oppo changes everything with Find X6: the first image leaks | Rumor

- Advertisement -

What you see below could be the first image of OPPO’s new top-of-the-range smartphone, the Find X6: you notice a rather radical change of course regarding the design of the device (naturally, “radical” in relation to the segment, which is in itself rather flat …) as regards the rear camera module. In place of the trapezoidal form with rounded edges we have a more traditional rectangle, moreover of much more generous dimensions – it occupies more than half the width and more than a third of the height of the entire rear surface.

In the lower part of the module the Hasselblad logo, with which the manufacturer has had an active partnership for some time now. Instead, between the flash and what appears to be a periscopic module, the inscription “Powered by Marisilicon” can be seen, the proprietary coprocessor that deals with the processing of the so-called computational photography – essentially the processing of raw sensor data for video production and higher quality photos.

Interestingly, neither Find X5 – neither the smooth nor the Pro – has a camera with periscope lens, which is generally used to obtain very strong optical zoom, even up to 10x compared to the main unit. The source who leaked the image, the veteran Evan Blass, was keen to clarify that it refers to the normal Find X6, and not to the Pro. Who knows if the latter, always assuming and not granted that it exists, will join the units do you also have a closer telephoto?

According to the rumors that have emerged so far, Find X6 will be equipped with a 50 MP main sensor and a 50 MP ultra-wide angle one, while the periscopic lens will be associated with a 32 MP sensor. X6 should mount Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, while X6 Pro is expected to move to the second generation. It is very likely that the official announcement will not arrive for some time yet: just this morning the Chinese manufacturer kicked off its annual Inno Day event, and tomorrow, during the second day, we will talk about smartphones, but leaflets are expected. We expect the X6 family to arrive around the month of February.