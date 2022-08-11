Official Galaxy A23 5G: 4 cameras on the back and 5,000mAh battery

- Advertisement -

galaxy-a23-a13-4g-m33-and-m23-official/">Galaxy A23 5G was last talked about in the middle of last month, on the occasion of the smartphone certification by the American FCC. Well, now Samsung seems to have it announced “officially” without much fanfaresimply adding it to the catalog on the site and showing its aesthetic aspects and technical data sheet.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with FHD + resolution, under the body there is an octa-core processor that the South Korean company does not reveal – but it could be the rumored one Snapdragon 695 – flanked by 4/6 / 8GB of RAM and 64 / 128GB of expandable internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

It is compatible with new generation networks (the 4G version dates back to the first quarter) and provides a photographic compartment consisting of a front camera from 8MP and from the rear four respectively from 50MP (principal), 5MP (ultra wide angle), 2MP (macro) and 2MP (depth). The is 5,.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A23 5G – DATA SHEET

display: 6.6 “FHD + Infinity-V

6.6 “FHD + Infinity-V processor: octa-core (Snapdragon 695 according to GeekBench)

octa-core (Snapdragon 695 according to GeekBench) memory: 4/6 / 8GB of RAM 64 / 128GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 fingerprint sensor

safety: Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox OS: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2.2 rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, OIS 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP macro, f / 2.4 2MP depth, f / 2.4

battery: 5,000mAh (25W charging, according to the FCC)

5,000mAh (25W charging, according to the FCC) dimensions and weight: 165.4×76.9×8.4mm for 197g

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Unfortunately, there is currently no information regarding either the selling price or the availability on the markets. However, we assume that Galaxy A23 5G also arrives in Europe. Keep in mind for comparison that the previous model Galaxy A22 5G (which dates back to June 2021) is still offered on the Samsung Italy website for 249 euros in the 4 / 64GB version. The selling price should therefore not be too far from that figure.