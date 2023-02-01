Motorola and Android 13, the list of smartphones that will receive the new OS

- Advertisement -
Operation clarity by Motorola. On the official forum was published the list of 20 smartphones that will receive Android 13. A small appetizer of what will be, because unfortunately no concrete news is to be expected in the short term: no rollout is foreseen, the first updates will arrive “early 2023″.
Too bad then that we will start with the rollout later than the competition, which by then may have already covered a much wider range of supported products – Samsung being the most obvious example. In short, Motorola is average in terms of speed in the transition to Android 13, therefore for next year there is room for improvement.
WHICH MOTOROLA WITH ANDROID 13
- Motorola Razr 2022
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge+ 5G
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 2021
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G
- Motorola Moto G 5G
- Motorola Moto G82
- Motorola Moto G72
- Motorola Moto G62
- Motorola Moto G52
- Motorola Moto G42
- Motorola Moto G32.
- Advertisement -