Motorola and Android 13, the list of smartphones that will receive the new OS

Operation clarity by Motorola. On the official forum was published the list of 20 smartphones that will receive Android 13. A small appetizer of what will be, because unfortunately no concrete news is to be expected in the short term: no rollout is foreseen, the first updates will arrive “early 2023″.

Too bad then that we will start with the rollout later than the competition, which by then may have already covered a much wider range of supported products – Samsung being the most obvious example. In short, Motorola is average in terms of speed in the transition to Android 13, therefore for next year there is room for improvement.

WHICH MOTOROLA WITH ANDROID 13

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge+ 5G

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G82

Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G62

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G32.