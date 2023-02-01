HomeMobileAndroidMotorola and Android 13, the list of smartphones that will receive the...

Motorola and Android 13, the list of smartphones that will receive the new OS

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

Operation clarity by Motorola. On the official forum was published the list of 20 smartphones that will receive Android 13. A small appetizer of what will be, because unfortunately no concrete news is to be expected in the short term: no rollout is foreseen, the first updates will arrive early 2023″.

Too bad then that we will start with the rollout later than the competition, which by then may have already covered a much wider range of supported products – Samsung being the most obvious example. In short, Motorola is average in terms of speed in the transition to Android 13, therefore for next year there is room for improvement.

WHICH MOTOROLA WITH ANDROID 13

  • Motorola Razr 2022
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro
  • Motorola Edge+ 5G
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 30
  • Motorola Edge 2022
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 20
  • Motorola Edge 2021
  • Motorola Edge 20 Lite
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G
  • Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Motorola Moto G82
  • Motorola Moto G72
  • Motorola Moto G62
  • Motorola Moto G52
  • Motorola Moto G42
  • Motorola Moto G32.
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google Maps will become greener: it will allow planning the charging of electric cars

The advance of electric cars is increasing, so it is not surprising that...
Gaming

Marvel Snap now allows you to play with friends with the new Battle mode

The trending game of the moment has just received an update that allows you...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.