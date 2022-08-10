OnePlus Nord 20 SE official: does it remind you of anyone?

- Advertisement -

Last year, in June, the merger between oneplus-assures-that-the-alert-slider-will-return-to-its-next-smartphones/">OnePlus and Oppo was made , and this year we are beginning to see the first effects. Do you know the Oppo A77 4G freshly launched on the Indian market? Not only is it the same smartphone that arrived in Thailand in May under the name of Oppo A57, but today it showed itself in another incarnation: we are talking about OnePlus Nord 20 SEwhich just appeared on AliExpress.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE is identical to the Oppo counterparts not only in design, but also in technical specifications. Whether it is an economic product can be understood from the front, characterized by a 8 MP selfie-cam enclosed in a teardrop notch and with a particularly pronounced “chin” (lower frame). The rear cameras are two: the main one from 13 MP and a depth sensor from 2 MP.

The screen is a 6.56 inch LCD with a resolution of 1.612×720 pixels, and to move everything there is a processor MediaTek Helio G35. Memory is limited, with only one configuration providing 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage internal (expandable via microSD cards).

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports charging 33W SuperVOOC, and the fingerprint sensor is integrated on the right side of the device (identification is also possible with face unlock, although clearly it is much less secure). Under the audio profile we find stereo speakers and the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones is not missing, while in terms of connectivity OnePlus Nord 20 SE offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB-C port.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE, as anticipated by AliExpress, will be on sale in two different colors (Celestial Black and Blue Oasis) starting from 12 August at the price of 199 dollars.

ONEPLUS NORD N20 SE: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.56 “1612×720 LCD

6.56 “1612×720 LCD processor: MediaTek Helio G35

MediaTek Helio G35 memory: 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card)

4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card) OS: OxygenOS 12.1 with Android 12

OxygenOS 12.1 with Android 12 fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS cameras : front: 8MP rear: 13MP main + 2MP depth

: battery: 5.000mAh with 33W charging

5.000mAh with 33W charging colors: Celestial Black, Blue Oasis