OPPO Reno and A series: what has been their performance

The Reno will be the brand's next releases

The cell phone brand Oppo has had in Colombia, dSince a year ago when it began operations in the country, a 25% growth in sales that they had budgeted to achieve. This could be because they offer devices with high-end features but at lower prices.

Luis Fernando Garcia, Vice President of oppo Colombiaassures that “the extraordinary growth that the company has had in the country has exceeded our expectations of the first year”, this is because according to the director of the brand, innovation is an important part of the development of smartphones, as well as being at the forefront of the main market trends.

The Chinese brand attributes its success in the South American country to the main characteristics of all its devices, which are: a long battery life, fast charging, , high-quality camera capabilities, facial recognition and fingerprint unlocking including artificial intelligence functions.

Andrés Bermúdez, manager of marketing and public relations at Oppo, who spoke with infobae on completing the year in the market, said: “we know that it is a competitive market but that we have our characteristics and differential in quality that makes people choose much more the Oppo brand.

In addition, he explained that they exceeded 300 thousand units in the Colombian market and that new launches will soon come with high-end devices.

“We have presented the Oppo A15, A16, A54 and the Reno series that with that last name lite represents that they are mid-range or medium-high. In addition, the Reno 7 and Reno 7 G arrived”.

According to the company, among the cell phones that have had the best performance in the national market are the Oppo 16 and the Oppo 54 which has been chosen by customers due to its performance. In both models a reasonable price range has been maintained.

The company's smartphone models have been characterized by their design

But these are not the only models of the brand that have managed to carve out a space among the competitive offer of cell phones in the country, since it is also available in the main stores and operators. OPPO Reno 6 Litewhich from the company describe it as a cell phone with a stylized design, fast charge and a good photographic section.

The brand plans to focus on the series Reindeer and the A series and continue launching cell phones under these references that will be characterized by their performance, connectivity and communication, in addition to other functions of the manufacturers.

Additionally, from the innovative and next-generation technology research team, which is in charge of developing the best tools for the brand’s cell phones, invites users to explore all the capabilities of the devices in terms of chats, social networks, browsing and Photography.

Finally, it is important to know that exhaustive tests are always carried out on smartphones before launching them on the market and therefore, They offer a two-year warranty on any device.

