Intel “Meteor Lake”: The next but one CPU generation is said to be significantly delayed

Apparently things are not going smoothly with ’s next-but-one processor series “ Lake”. TSMC is apparently manufacturing the GPU at least a year late.

The planned presentation of Intel’s next-but-one processor Meteor Lake aka Core i-14000 in 2023 is pending. There are increasing reports from Asia that Intel has repeatedly postponed the production of the necessary GPU tiles at the chip order manufacturer TSMC.

Meteor Lake will be Intel’s first desktop and notebook processor with a chiplet structure – Tiles in company speak – apart from the small series Kaby Lake-G with AMD GPU and the stacked Lakefield. For example, the CPU cores, the GPU and I/O functions are in separate tiles. In the case of the graphics unit, Intel has already confirmed that they want to use TSMC’s manufacturing expertise, presumably in the form of the 3-nanometer N3 process.

Shifts in stages

The market researcher Trendforce, which is well networked in Asia, reports that TSMC should have started series production of the GPU tile in the second half of 2022 according to the original plan. “Due to problems with product design and process verification”, however, there would have been a postponement to the first half of 2023. In the meantime, series production is said to have been postponed a second time to the end of 2023.

Intel is said to have almost completely canceled the silicon wafers booked for 2023, leaving the company only with enough capacity for pre-production samples for validation. The presentation of the processors would thus be postponed until 2024.

3nm rollout at TSMC

Since Intel would likely have been the largest buyer of 3nm wafers in 2023 alongside Apple, TSMC is slowing capacity expansion for N3, according to Trendforce. The Digitimes news agency took a similar line in early July 2022, which also wrote of a delayed series production from the end of 2023.

However, TSMC is said to have secured itself financially for such a case: According to Digitimes, Intel bears the majority of the costs for a possible loss of production.