iPhone 14: new colors, faster charging and other launch data

Next September the new series of iPhone 14, which is why rumors about its features are getting stronger and stronger on the internet.

This time it has been “McGuire Wood” (Jioriku on Twitter), in charge of revealing some of the most striking features that the next cell phones of Manzana. Though, So far Internet users do not know whether to consider this user of Twitter as “a gossip girl” of technology or “a prophet” who has managed to get his predictions right.

starting po r the colors of the next iPhone 14according to the sources of the mentioned user would be green, purple, silver, gold and graphite for the Pro version; and for the other model its shades could be green, purple, blue, black, white and red.

One aspect that has managed to captivate iPhone fans is its wide range of colors. (9to5Mac)

According to the data, the well-known pink and “Sierra Blue” color of the previous models would be replaced by purple, both in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Likewise, according to the same “Twitter prophet”, Apple was testing titanium for the iPhone 14 Pro, but they identified that this material, due to its hardness and composition, would be complex to apply to the device’s casing, so they would use the structure of the iPhone 13.

On the other hand, there would be a significant change in charging systems MagSafe which could include much stronger magnets due to alleged changes to external batteries that would make them larger and heavier.

Additionally, according to the “McGuire Wood” thread, the next models of the most famous cell phone of the last decade they would provide an improvement in loading times; they could charge at “30W or more during the first part of the charge cycle, then slow down to 27 or 25W.”

In short, if you think about each of the rumors and leaks that have come out about the expected iPhone 14, the changes and evolution in the new Apple cell phones could be considerable compared to previous models.

However, the company has not made any official statement and does not plan to do so until next September, as always, when they publicly present “the new members of the family.”

The history of the iPhone

This was the first iPhone to hit the market

A publication of the New York Daily News recounts the moment in which Steve Jobs, creator of the brand, presented an iPhone for the first time. It was in 2007 and the device was so particular for the time that the media described it as a hybrid between an iPod, a web browser and a phone.

The technical specifications of this cell phone fall short when compared to a modern iPhone and even more so, with the model that is not yet out, because its screen it had a size of 3.5 inches and a 2 MP camera. As a curious fact, it was only available to users of the AT&T telephone company.

The iPhone 5S was another very popular model, especially because a cell phone with a metallic color, specifically gold, came to the brand for the first time. It was announced on September 10, 2013, featured a much faster operating system compared to its predecessors, and ushered in Touch ID and integrated health apps.