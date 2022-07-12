Official specifications and prices of the Nothing Phone (1)

The day has come in which Nothing Tech, the company of Carl Pei, ex-founder of OnePlus, has marked on the calendar for the official presentation of its first Android mobile, the long-awaited Nothing Phone (1), which has a list of waiting for more than 200,000 reservations, according to what they inform us.

Throughout these weeks there have been rumors and leaks about its technical characteristics, but we have preferred to be cautious until we know the official specifications, which we will comment on below.



From the outset, note that the most striking thing about this model is its transparent back, with up to six strips of LED lights with which different notification functions can be carried out instead of the usual single LED in many models.

And that in addition to showing the level of the battery’s cable charge, the use of wireless charging or the notifications of incoming calls in sync with the tones, they also serve as light for the integrated rear cameras, as we already commented on based on the small advances that the company has been giving.

The company calls the back of this model the Glyph interface, which it defines as follows:

Nothing like what has been seen before, the Glyph interface is a new way to communicate and also helps reduce the time we spend in front of the screen. Different light patterns, made up of 900 LEDs, indicate who is calling, signal notifications, battery status and more. The user will be able to match the different ringtones together with the Glyph patterns to their different contacts, in order to differentiate them and never miss what is really important.

As we have already seen, it also has an additional red LED on the back to notify when it is recording a video. As part of the Glyph interface, there is also the Flip to Glyph function, which by putting the rear part facing upwards will activate and notify you through light notifications, also being in silent mode automatically.

But in addition, the Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range mobile model that has some interesting specifications apart from everything that it is capable of offering on its back.

And it is that it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor to which some modifications have been made to make it compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The company will offer it in three variants of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

We already know its back very well, and we sense that in a while we will see a case capable of imitating the operation of the back of this model, but now we go to the screen, and the company has opted for a flat screen AMOLED FullHD + of 6.55″ with a fixed refresh rate of 120Hz, compatible with HDR10 +, capable of offering a brightness level of 500 nits up to maximum peaks of up to 1200 nits.

The screen also has a hole in the upper left for the 16MP (f/2.45) front camera, ideal for those who find this location better than having the hole in the center.

Both the front and the back are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a 100% recycled aluminum frame, and the company also informs us that 50% of the plastic components are based on recycled or base materials. biological.

And returning to the photographic section, on the back there are two advanced 50MP cameras, where the main camera has a Sony IMX766 sensor and ƒ/1.8 aperture, with optical image stabilization and videos captured with a 10-bit color depth.

For the secondary camera, the Samsung JN1 sensor has been chosen, with an f/2.2 diaphragm opening and capable of taking macro shots of 4 cm. Regarding autonomy, this model houses a 4,500 mAh capacity battery, with support for 33W fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

In addition, it has stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor integrated in the screen, IP53 classification, in addition to having support for 5G networks.

At the software level, it will come with a modification of Android called Nothing OS, which the company defines as follows:

Nothing OS offers the best of pure Android. No bloatware, just pure speed and a smooth user experience. Hardware and software speak a single visual language, with custom widgets, fonts, sounds, and wallpapers all designed in-house.

Another striking aspect is that the user will be able to view their NFT collection and track prices directly from the home screen through the integrated NFT Gallery.

It will be next July 21 when it goes on sale in more than 40 markets at the following prices:

– 8GB/128GB (only available in black) – 469 euros

– 8GB/256GB – 499 euros

– 12GB/256GB – 549 euros

In the case of Spain, the company tells us that users can also purchase it in the following establishments:

– amazon.es

– El Corte Ingles (online and in stores)

– Fnac (online and in stores)

– Másmóvil (online and in stores)

– PC Components

– WOW Concept

Without a doubt, this is a model that aspires to attract attention, above all, for those who want something different, also obtaining the best of Android and at a competitive price.

Image Credit: Nothing Tech