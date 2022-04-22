Official OnePlus Ace: 150W for super fast charging | China price

OnePlus Ace it’s official: the rumors of recent days are thus transformed into a concrete product, which will be offered – at least initially – only on the Chinese market. The doubts that it was in practice a rebrand of Realme GT Neo 3 were legitimate, although there are some small differences in aesthetics (the positioning of the LED flash, for example).

Let’s start immediately from the strong point, namely the drums. Or rather, the charging speed of the 4,500mAh battery: 150Wjust like GT Neo 3, thanks to which you pass from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. Without forgetting other aspects, however, from the display 6.7 “OLED with refresh rate up to 120Hz (in steps of 60, 90 and 120Hz) to the processor Dimensity 8100-MAX by MediaTek, up to the triple rear camera with Sony IMX766 main sensor from 50MP.

ONEPLUS ACE – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: OLED 6.7 “2.5D FHD +, 394ppi, 20: 9, 93.4% screen-to-body, 60/90 / 120Hz refresh rate, 500nit (max 950nit), AOD, contrast 1.000.000: 1, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

OLED 6.7 “2.5D FHD +, 394ppi, 20: 9, 93.4% screen-to-body, 60/90 / 120Hz refresh rate, 500nit (max 950nit), AOD, contrast 1.000.000: 1, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128/256 / 512GB internal UFS 3.1 (not expandable)

dual SIM: Yup

Yup heat dissipation system up to 4.129.8mm2

OS: Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo audio: 2x speaker, 2x microphone

2x speaker, 2x microphone fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display dimensions and weight: 163,3×75,5×8,2mm for 186g

163,3×75,5×8,2mm for 186g cameras: front: 16MP, S5K3P9, f / 2.4 rear: Main 50MP, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, 1um pixels, f / 1.88, OIS, AF, FOV 84.4 °, 23.6mm eq. 8MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX355, 1/4 “, 1.12um pixel, f / 2.2, FOV 119.7 °, 15.5mm eq. 2MP macro, GC02M1, 1/5 “, 1.75um pixel, f / 2.4, FOV 88.8 °, 21.88mm eq. 20x digital zoom, PDAF, LED flash, video up to 4K @ 30fps

drums: 4.500mAh with 150W SuperVOOC charging

PRICE

OnePlus Ace is offered at the following prices:

8 / 128GB: 2,499 yuan, approx 355 euros

8 / 256GB: 2,699 yuan, approx 384 euros

12 / 256GB: 2,999 yuan, approx 427 euros

12 / 512GB: 3,499 yuan, approx 498 euros

The smartphone will also be offered on the Indian market later this month under the name of OnePlus 10R.