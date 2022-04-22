Samsung very optimistic about Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4: initial orders doubled

It seems that Samsung has high expectations of its new generation of foldable smartphones Production orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are more than double from last year when it was the turn of Fold 3 ( opening photo) and Flip 3. The real good news for us consumers is that large quantities could lead to a reduction in prices. Young adds, among other things, that orders are scheduled for July, indicating that the new leaflets could arrive a little sooner than we saw in 2021.

HOW THE GALAXY Z FOLD WILL BE 4

The rumors that have emerged so far indicate that Samsung would be focusing on the improvement of two areas in particular: cameras and ergonomics. The rear module should be essentially identical to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even if the more extreme telephoto with periscope lens and 10x zoom is in question (it is worth considering that it is very bulky and is consequently a plausible sacrifice), while a new hinge and further constructive measures should reduce thickness and weight. However, just to contain the dimensions, it seems that Samsung does not intend to integrate the S Pen into the body of the device, unlike what it did with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For the rest, we expect top features like always; among the main news we should find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, produced by TSMC instead of by Samsung itself. Another interesting detail that has recently emerged is that the production of the batteries could be outsourced – in particular LG. A stronger UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) coating is also expected to arrive.

HOW THE GALAXY Z FLIP WILL BE 4

For the moment, unfortunately, we still don’t know much. Apparently the smartphone will be very similar to its predecessor both in size and in features – same pairing of displays (at least as diagonal) and unfortunately the same battery, which is not stellar. As on the Z Fold 4, the fingerprint scanner should remain on the power button instead of being integrated into the display: it can actually be argued that this solution is more convenient for folding, because at least it can also be used when the device is closed. It remains to be seen whether the Z will remain in the name, given that it has already been removed in some markets due to the implications in the context of the war in Ukraine.