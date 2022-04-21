Tech NewsMobile

The EU votes in favor of requiring USB-C as a single connector on all smartphones

Members of the European Union they have voted in favor of a proposal to require all technology manufacturers to adopt USB-C as a common connector.

MEPs from the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection have voted 43-2 to support the proposals, including some improvements

“With 500 million chargers for portable devices shipped in Europe each year, generating between 11,000 and 13,000 tons of electronic waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium-sized electronic devices would benefit everyone”says Alex Agius Saliba, from the EU.

“It will help the environment, help reuse old electronics, save money and reduce unnecessary costs and inconvenience for businesses and consumers alike.”

Revised proposals now include requirements for common chargers and wireless charging to apply to more devices, including laptops and other electronics.

Apple has in the past opposed EU plans to require a common charger.

“We believe that a regulation that forces conformity of the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encourages it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole.said Apple in 2020. “We hope that the Commission will continue to search for a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate and bring new and exciting technologies to customers.”

The new revised proposals also include a callto «to the interoperability of wireless charging technologies by 2026». It is not clear what he means, because the Qi standard is already supported by a wide range of products.

The entire package must now go to a plenary vote in the European Parliament in May 2022. After that, the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection says that “will be ready to start talks with EU governments on the final form of the legislation.”

Final implementation of any legislation will not occur until the text is finalized and legal challenges have been completed, so this is likely to take years.

