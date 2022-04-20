OnePlus Nord N20 5G: AMOLED arrives at OnePlus’ cheap 5G mobile, but other things are leaving

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale next week in the United States, but the company couldn’t wait another second to make it official. The terminal is the successor to last year’s Nord N10 5G, with some improvements and some other regression.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is presented as a new cheap 5G mobile where the great novelty is the adoption of the AMOLED screen with its included fingerprint reader, but along the way some innovations of the previous generation are lost, such as the wide angle or the 90 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G data sheet

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Screen AMOLED 6.43″

FullHD+

60Hz Dimensions and weight Determined Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 16MP Rear camera 64MP

2MP macro

2MP mono Battery 4,500mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system Android 11

OxygenOS connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

NFC Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price Determined

Time to settle a bit

OnePlus has just presented one of its cheapest mobiles for this 2022, waiting for a future successor to the Nord N200. It is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, a new cheap 5G mobile that is passed to the design with right angles and prominent lenses how fashionable it is these days, especially in OPPO satellite companies, such as OnePlus.

This second generation adopts the Snapdragon 695 processor and repeats the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (expandable with MicroSD), and repeats the specification sheet on its cameras except for one cut: the wide angle of its camera falls. We thus have a triple camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and monochrome sensors each.

In exchange, we have a AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 6.43-inch diagonal that integrates the 16-megapixel front camera in a hole in the upper left corner. However, this time the refresh rate remains at the usual 60 Hz, as the company had already told us.

In the battery there is a small improvement, because from the 4,300 mAh of the previous generation we now have a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, still with support for 33W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack and incorporates the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

under the motto of never settleor “never settle”, in the OnePlus Nord N20 we will have to settle for Android 11 with OxygenOS on topa somewhat controversial option since Android 12 has been official for more than half a year.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale in the United States with carriers next 28th of April, but the specific details of its price and availability are still unknown. When we know more, we will update this entry.

More information | one plus