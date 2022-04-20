MobileAndroidTech News

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: AMOLED arrives at OnePlus’ cheap 5G mobile, but other things are leaving

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale next week in the United States, but the company couldn’t wait another second to make it official. The terminal is the successor to last year’s Nord N10 5G, with some improvements and some other regression.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is presented as a new cheap 5G mobile where the great novelty is the adoption of the AMOLED screen with its included fingerprint reader, but along the way some innovations of the previous generation are lost, such as the wide angle or the 90 Hz refresh rate.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

OnePlus Nord N20 5G data sheet

OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Screen

AMOLED 6.43″
FullHD+
60Hz

Dimensions and weight

Determined

Processor

Snapdragon 695

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

16MP

Rear camera

64MP
2MP macro
2MP mono

Battery

4,500mAh
Fast charge 33W

Operating system

Android 11
OxygenOS

connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth
NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

Determined

Time to settle a bit

OnePlus has just presented one of its cheapest mobiles for this 2022, waiting for a future successor to the Nord N200. It is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, a new cheap 5G mobile that is passed to the design with right angles and prominent lenses how fashionable it is these days, especially in OPPO satellite companies, such as OnePlus.

This second generation adopts the Snapdragon 695 processor and repeats the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (expandable with MicroSD), and repeats the specification sheet on its cameras except for one cut: the wide angle of its camera falls. We thus have a triple camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and monochrome sensors each.

Read:

How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Ultrashot64mp

In exchange, we have a AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 6.43-inch diagonal that integrates the 16-megapixel front camera in a hole in the upper left corner. However, this time the refresh rate remains at the usual 60 Hz, as the company had already told us.

In the battery there is a small improvement, because from the 4,300 mAh of the previous generation we now have a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, still with support for 33W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack and incorporates the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

oneplusnordn205g

under the motto of never settleor “never settle”, in the OnePlus Nord N20 we will have to settle for Android 11 with OxygenOS on topa somewhat controversial option since Android 12 has been official for more than half a year.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Nordn20

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale in the United States with carriers next 28th of April, but the specific details of its price and availability are still unknown. When we know more, we will update this entry.

More information | one plus

Previous articleEd Sheeran fans told to expect a stage setup never seen before in Ireland
Next articleIreland soccer fans slam FAI after losing €1,400 due to fixture change
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 Router

Gaming routers have gained performance with the arrival of the new Wi-Fi 6 standard and the ASUS TUF...
Tech News

Mindmesh, a work panel to increase productivity

Mindmesh is presented as a new work space on the internet, a website from where we can centralize...
Ireland

Ireland soccer fans slam FAI after losing €1,400 due to fixture change

Three soccer fans have lost €1,400 after Ireland’s match with Armenia was brought forward by three days. The...
Ireland

Ed Sheeran fans told to expect a stage setup never seen before in Ireland

Ed Sheeran’s Croke Park concerts will have a “spectacular” stage set-up like nothing ever seen in this country,...