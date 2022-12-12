An app to show the before and after of anything

Inside and outside of social networks, images abound where two states are shown, the before and after of a product or service.

We see it when washing a car, doing a manicure, going to the hairdresser, painting the house, spending a few months at the gym… it’s inevitable, people love to see how things improve.

- Advertisement -

The fact is that if we want to show the before and after of something, we will have to upload two photos or make a montage to show the result in a single image, and for this there is now an app, available for iPhone and Android, that makes it easier for us the job.

It is about the new of sarafanmobile.com, of Before and After. Side by Sidean application created by Viktor Seraleev and has the following functions.

– Comparison of two photos or videos.

– Ready-to-use templates with animation and text.

– Customization of animation and line thickness.

– Set the quality of the final video.

– Filter support.

– Possibility to add text, stickers and logo.

– Music support.

The app has free options and paid templates, so that we can customize the result quite a bit, showing our photos and videos with the before and after that the followers want to see.

- Advertisement -

If you have a business or offer a service that shows an improvement graphically, you will surely get a lot of attention by creating content with something like this.