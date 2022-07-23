“Nope!” premiered: what do critics say about Jordan Peele’s new movie?

With the direction of only two films, peele became one of the most anticipated filmmakers in the industry and finally nope! It arrived at theaters in the United States with a very good acceptance by spectators and the specialized press. Although the release date in theaters in Latin America is not yet confirmed, it is expected to be during August.

again with Daniel Kaluyathis film also enlarged its cast in figures since it will have Steven Yeun (minari) and Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) in the main cast. As is customary in Jordan Peele’s cinema, the film will feature suspense, horror and science fiction and will become one of the films of the year. But what do say the premiere of the film?

The film is expected to hit theaters in Latin America in August. (Universal Pictures)

“¡nope!of jordan peele, it is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive view. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is about fewer scares. With many winks to close encounters, Shark and more, ¡nope! it’s a real puzzle box,” said Simon Thompson of Varietyone of the first to refer to the film.

By the man from Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, Erik Davis, made his position clear: “It’s one of the best s I’ve seen this year. It’s terrifying and fierce, but also very funny and unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It’s a completely unique and VERY entertaining epic of horror, full of wild surprises and an unforgettable performance from Keke Palmer.”

Daniel Kaluuya is the protagonist of the film. (Universal Pictures)

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan Says He Really Loved It nope!: “Beyond the symbolism (there’s a fair amount of that), I think it really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of Tremors. It feels like a summer alien movie throwback. Big fun”.

The man from the magazine People also goes up to the overall thumbs up for the film: “#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. An exciting and strange show like no other. I will never look at the sky the same way again,” he stressed. Sure, many add that the film should be seen in IMAX for the excellent work that was done with the image and they emphasize that it is an outstanding experience. nope! it was shot on 65mm in that format.

Jordan Peele, director of the film. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Although there are some opinions that do not see it in the same way as the previous comments, there is a general consensus that the film will be one of the most talked about of the year. It should be remembered that this is part of an agreement made by the director with Universal Pictures at the end of 2019 so it will be important for the future of the director and the studio beyond that the contract was signed for five years.

:

[mb_related_posts2]