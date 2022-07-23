How to exchange computers, consoles or any device that is no longer used for discounts

In exchange for delivering old , bonuses will be given to buy new s (Photo: Capture)

Electronic waste, also known as e-waste, has become one of the biggest polluters on planet Earth. Only In Colombia in 2020, this type of garbage represented 326,000 metric tons, that is, an increase of 17.3% when compared to 2015, according to the Statista company.

Therefore, a campaign to collect electronic equipment that is no longer used, such as video game or computers, whether desktop or laptop, has been initiated in that country. An initiative created by Intel in collaboration with the electronic services company RedServi and the EcoCómputo Corporation.

QWhoever delivers electronic devices and equipment that they no longer use will receive a discount voucher of 500,000 Colombian pesos to buy new devices with Intel Core processors until next July 31.

It is no secret to anyone that just as the technology industry has brought great advances to human society, it has also generated a great negative impact on the environment and therefore, many companies in this economic sector have signed up for environmental initiatives.

The campaign will be active in 29 cities of the country taking into account the following:

– The initiative has provided 3 ways in which Colombians can deliver their electronic waste. One way is by calling the line 01 8000 196062 forRequest the collection of the old equipment at your home,The second option is to go to RedServi points to deliver the equipment and the third is to take the electronic waste to allied chain stores such as Alkosto, Ktronix, Alkomprar, Éxito, Falabella, Jumbo and Panamericana.

– The cities that were part of this initiative and where the points for the delivery of equipment that are no longer used will be arranged are Armenia, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, Cúcuta, Fusagasugá, Ibagué, Ipiales, Manizales, Medellín, Montería , Neiva, Pasto, Pereira, Santa Marta, Sincelejo, Tunja, Valledupar, and Villavicencio.

– Computers can be purchased solely for gaming and content creation with the bonus of 500 thousand pesos that will be delivered in exchange for leaving electronic devices that are no longer used regardless of the state in which they are.

– Although the initiative is only active in some cities of the country, the discount voucher can be redeemed anywhere in Colombia where one of the stores associated with this initiative is located and that have in stock the computers that are only part of this discount. , which as already mentioned, must have Intel Core processors and be focused on gaming and content creation.

– Although the new computer purchased must be part of the line for games or content creators, there is no limitation on the brand and Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo and MSI equipment can be purchased.

– It is not necessary to provide accessories such as chargers, headphones or any type of additional cable.

Finally, although this time Colombia has been the country where this initiative has been organized, it is not the first time that this type of campaign has been implemented around the world. In fact, There are many technology ventures that have been created with the aim of recycling and reducing the amount of garbage generated by humans.

For example in some coastal points of Europe deposits have been installed in which people can leave not only electronic devices, but all kinds of objects that contain plastic, and in exchange for it, receive an amount of money in Cryptocurrencies.

