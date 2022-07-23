HomeMobileAndroidHonor Tablet 8, a 12-inch tablet with 8 speakers

Honor Tablet 8, a 12-inch tablet with 8 speakers

By Brian Adam
honor tablet 8 is the new electronic tablet presented by the Huawei brand. It stands out for what you can read in the headline, a large screen and a number of speakers that no model has, not even in the high-end of tablets.

The specifications of the Honor Tablet 8 speak of a fairly solid mid-range model. Your screen is a 12-inch multi-touch IPS with a native resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a brightness of 350 nits and a good screen-to-body ratio of 87% thanks to its narrow bezels.

Your engine is a chipset Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm with eight cores and integrated graphics Adreno 610. It is accompanied by a configuration of 4, 6 or 8 Gbytes of RAM and storage capacity of 128 Gbytes expandable with microSD cards up to 512 GB.

It has a double camera, front and rear of 5 megapixels, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and the usual sensors in tablets including GPS / Beidou / Galileo / GLONASS, and fast charge of 22.5W to recharge a battery. 7,250mAh battery via a USB Type-C port.

One of the most striking sections of this Honor Tablet 8 are its eight speakers, compatible with the audio tuning algorithm developed by Honor, the blessing of DTS audio tuning technology, and Hi-Res Small Gold Label certification, which officially says “bring more vivid and shocking sound effect experience”. This number of speakers in a tablet is not normal.

Honor Tablet 8 will be available in China in three color finishes (gray, blue, and gold) with proprietary Magic UI 6.1 on Android. It is marketed in three configurations according to memory and storage with quite attractive pricesalthough it must be taken into account that they tend to rise once the products reach the international market:

  • 4GB / 128GB for CNY 1,499 ($221)
  • 6GB / 128GB for CNY 1,799 ($265 exchange)
  • 8GB / 128GB for 1999 CNY ($295 exchange)

