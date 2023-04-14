Nice idea from IKEA: this is the remote control that allows you to control your speakers

- Advertisement -

nice- -from- -this-is-the-remote- -that.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The store IKEA little by little it is increasing its offer in what has to do with elements that make a home smart. An example is a remote control which is already on sale in Spain. It belongs to the SYMFONISK range and is designed so that the Bluetooth speakers offered by the firm can be controlled.

With very small dimensions, 73 x 20 x 73 mm, this new accessory can be hidden almost anywhere so that it is not a nuisance -and, what’s more, it fits easily in the hand-. Colored plastic finish whitethis is very IKEA, it should be noted that five large buttons are included (two of them have a double function, since in addition to passing the tracks that are played, they also stalk the playlists that have been created).

- Advertisement -

The rest of the functions offered by the remote control are listed below: start playback; pause; and, of course, turn the volume up or down- Therefore, you don’t need to have your phone at hand to be able to manage the most common when playing music on a wireless speaker (either from the SYMFONISK range or from SONOS).

Full of details, as usual at IKEA

An example of what we say is that the accessory includes a magnet that allows it to be placed safely in places where there are metallic elements. This prevents possible falls that affect its useful life and is an addition that is most positive for day to day. By the way, this is the second generation of this product range, so we are talking about a product that already has a background and that, therefore, its proper functioning is more than guaranteed.

IKEA

On the other hand, we must make something very clear: for the remote control to work correctly, it is necessary to connect it to the DIRIGERA control hub from IKEA itself. This is responsible for managing wireless communication, and allows you to centralize everything so that there are no difficulties when using it anywhere in the house. Besides, the ideal is to use the IKEA Home application -available for iOS and Android- in order to make the most of the options offered by this accessory.

Price of this accessory

Well, the truth is that it is most economical to have it at home, since you simply have to pay 14.99 euros to get it. And, right now, it is possible to buy it both in the physical stores that IKEA has in Spain and, also, through the use of the online sales page offered by the company.

- Advertisement -

>