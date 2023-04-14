Twitter partners with eToro and will allow you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

- Advertisement -

Since the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter, the CEO of the company has not stopped when it comes to making all kinds of changes. And now they just announced that you will be able to and sell through Twitter. Twitter has positioned itself as one of the best platforms for Copy Trading, a perfect methodology for beginners and which consists of following the advice of expert traders through the social network. Twitter with In December 2022 Twitter launched $Cashtags and the feature has been hugely successful, with over 420 million searches for $Cashtags since the beginning of the year. and an average of 4.7 million searches for $Cashtags per day. A service that has not stopped growing and that in some cases has become a most complete tool, such as on February 2, 2023, when Apple published its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, and where searches for $Cashtag grew to 8 million. As an interesting fact, the most used $Cashtag was $TSLA (Tesla), with $SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF) and $BTC (Bitcoin) as the second and third options. And now, it will be easier than ever to invest in Twitter. All thanks to a partnership between eToro and Twitter so that users of the platform can see the prices of a wide range of stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets in real time by using the $Cashtags function in an improved way. And with this association with eToro, one of the most important trading and investment platforms in the sector, Twitter users will be able to make new efforts through $Cashtag. In this way, after the agreement reached with eToro, the $Cashtag lists will offer more complete real-time charts, since now it will even be possible to access the eToro platform from Twitter to have more information about the asset and to be able to invest. $Cashtag will cover everything from stocks and ETFs to cryptocurrencies and commodities. Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-Founder of eToro, said: “Twitter has become a crucial part of the retail investment community – it is the place where millions of everyday investors go every day to get financial news, share knowledge and chat. . As a social investment network, eToro was built on these same principles: community, knowledge sharing, and better access to financial markets. There is power in shared knowledge, and by transforming investment into a group effort, we can get better results and be more successful, together.” Chris Riedy, Twitter’s vice president of global sales and marketing, said: “Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. We believe that real change starts with the conversation and finances, and investing is a growing part of that conversation. We are pleased to partner with eToro to provide Twitter users with additional market information and greater access to trading capabilities.” As for the release of this new tool, it should be out by now, but if it doesn’t it will be a matter of days. >