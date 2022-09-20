New iPad Pro coming in October, Logitech confirms (and then cancels)

If by now we are certain of the debut of iPadOS 16 in October, as confirmed by Apple itself, the same cannot be said for the tablet models expected at the autumn event that yes, it has yet to be made official, but there is no doubt about its programming. For some time we have been talking about iPad Pro with M2 processoras well as10th generation entry-level iPad, but it is still unconfirmed speculation. Who could help us solve the mystery is Logitechwhich has left some interesting clues on its official website.
The page is that of the Logitech Crayon stylus, in the list of compatible iPads we find:
- iPad Pro 12.9 “(6th gen) – coming soon
- iPad Pro 11 “(4th gen) – coming soon
Logitech is not just any accessory manufacturer for Appleit is in fact the only one who works closely with the Cupertino company and is able to offer solutions with functionality almost identical to those of the original products (Apple Pencil in this case).
So Logitech may very well be in possession of confidential information that other players in the market do not have access to. Also emblematic is the fact that Logitech immediately took steps to remove these details. Even several industry experts – Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman above all – are convinced that iPad Pro and iPad (10th gen) are the upcoming models.
Opening image: Apple iPad Pro M1