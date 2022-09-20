Cancer, depression and other diseases could be treated by analyzing the voice: study

Through the implementation of an innovative artificial intelligence system, it soon be possible, through the analysis of voice samples of a patient, to support the elaboration of clinical diagnoses and the application of treatments for diseases such as and , among others .

This initiative recently began to materialize thanks to the collaborative work of 12 leading research institutions in the area, distributed between the United States and Canada, with the purpose of offering new tools for clinical care.

The voice as a biomarker of health

This project, financed with public funds US dollars for 14 million dollars, is currently in the process of collecting hundreds of thousands of human voices in a sample as diverse as possible, respecting ethical and privacy standards with respect to the patients participating in the initiative.

Using the data collected in the previously described stage of the project, the automatic learning models will later be trained to detect diseases by tracking changes in the human voice.

In this first stage, the collection of data with which the AI ​​will work will be carried out exclusively by expert doctors in clinical centers, using dedicated software for this task. Later, already reaching the third and later the fourth year, this exercise could only be extended to other modes of remote and unattended data collection.

“We will use a novel technology called ‘federated learning technology’ that allows machine learning models to be trained on these speech samples, without them leaving their original location. This will show that AI-based research can be implemented across multiple research centers, while preserving the privacy and security of sensitive voice data.”explained lead researcher Vardit Ravitsky, a professor at Montreal and Harvard universities.

The breadth of information that is intended to be collected through this project pursues the purpose of generating the most complete voice sample database possible, so that the AI ​​can analyze it and distinguish particularities in the voice that can be associated with some diseases. Without going too far, Ravitsky cites as an example what happens with Parkinson’s disease, characterized by the monotonous tenor that the voice usually takes on when suffering from it. “Trained voice specialists would usually immediately suspect Parkinson’s disease when they hear these variations. But not all patients have access to such specialists. The goal is to make AI algorithms as good as trained speech specialists, so that this diagnostic tool is available in lower-resourced areas as well. This would improve outcomes for patients and promote equity in health care.”explained the researcher.

The four years contemplated to execute this project are nothing more than the beginning of a much more ambitious initiative. “If the infrastructure is well developed, this could represent the beginning of an international collaborative mission, such as the Human Genome Project, where voice data would be used by thousands of researchers and then, based on that research, by doctors around the world. . It could enable important new discoveries and enhance what precision medicine has to offer patients.”.

Hand in hand with artificial intelligence, we are getting closer and closer to those science fiction narratives with which past generations imagined the future. Literally, according to what this project proposes, we could have in the future the possibility of using a specialized mobile application, to simply record a voice sample and send it to a doctor as a history provided by an additional diagnostic tool.