New Bing with OpenAI improves response speed on Skype

There’s no doubt that Microsoft has had a most interesting (and busy) month since it previewed the new Bing with integrated chatbot powered by innovative OpenAI technology.

Within its ambition with the new Bing, it has even managed to integrate it into its Skype messaging application, which acts as an additional contact within conversations, to help users with whatever they need at all times, whether it is to make the shopping list, planning a trip, knowing itineraries, among many other possibilities.



A “contact” that until now was slow to respond

- Advertisement -

During these few weeks of integration, users have noticed that the new Bing in Skype takes a little longer than necessary to provide responses to their requests, despite the fact that the new Bing is still in the preview phase.

But Microsoft is quite attentive to the comments of the users and that is quite noticeable, especially when it comes to correcting those aspects in which the users are not satisfied. In this sense, the technology giant has published these days that it is halving the latency of Bing chat responses in Skype, so that users get the answers in less time.

From Microsoft they take advantage of the situation to invite users to have the most recent version of Skype and benefit from this improvement.

Longer sessions and bug fixes

In addition, in the publication these days they have also recalled that they are expanding the maximum number of turns in a single conversation with Bing from 6 to 10, as well as the total number of turns per day to 120, noting that they are experimenting with sessions even longer chats.

- Advertisement -

And lastly, they have identified and fixed several of the bugs that were leading to the “Something went wrong” prompt, pledging that they will remain vigilant to address the remaining bugs that are also leading to the aforementioned prompt.

This is one more example that the commitment to the new Bing with integrated OpenAI technology enjoys the highest priority, to the point that during this long month a large number of advances have already been made, including improvements and novelties, and that It is already known that Bing Is Not Google (Bing).

More information: Microsoft

Image Credit: Skype