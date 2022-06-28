MSI introduces its new MAG CoreLiquid B coolers

- Advertisement -

MSI has announced two new models B120 and B240 of the MAG CoreLiquid B series. entry level liquid cooling systemswith radiator sizes of 120mm x 120mm and 240mm x 120mm, respectively.

These coolers feature a simple puck-shaped water block, with an illuminated MSI Gaming logo that can be rotated to fit your rig’s customization. The pump is integrated with the radiator, and the included fans feature three solid-color LEDs (red, blue, and green) and rotate at speeds between 500 and 2,000 RPM.

The MAG CoreLiquid B support various socket types from Intel and AMDincluding LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA115x, AM5 and AM4. Prices have not been provided, but they are economic series.

Via | techpowerup