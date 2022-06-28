HomeTech Newseye! Yorgames SMS is a scam

eye! Yorgames SMS is a scam

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
jaquer.jpg
jaquer.jpg
- Advertisement -
Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you have received an SMS message on your mobile phone which indicates that from now on you are subscribed to Yorgames -a video game download platform- and that from now on you will pay 50 euros per week, be careful, since it is a scam that has become enormously popular in recent hours.

It is a scam that seeks to obtain personal data from users

This is pointed out by numerous users who have posted screenshots of the message on Twitter warning the rest about the scam it entails. The SMS message includes a link where you can supposedly unsubscribe. However, when accessing this web page, personal data is requested from the user, the ultimate goal of the cybercriminals who have popularized this scam.

Users on Twitter ask the Civil Guard and the Police Telematic Crimes Unit to investigate this scam, although the police agencies have not yet ruled on the matter.

[mb_related_posts1]

If the message is received, and a subscription has not been formalized, it would be advisable not to access the cancellation page. As an additional security measure, mobile payments could be paused. Of course, it is advisable to report any fraud or scam to the Civil Guard or the National Police.

At the moment there is no more information about the fraud, although the Mahacot.com website has already confirmed that it is an SMS scam, a confirmed scam, and users are asked if they receive this type of message, especially , do not click on the link it includes and do not provide any personal data.

The best thing to do, in this sense, is to completely ignore the message, as happens with any other scam, and of course, do not click on a link that comes from an unconfirmed source, as in this case, Yorgames. Common sense is recommended when opening any link that arrives by SMS or WhatsApp from an unknown number.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

MSI introduces its new MAG CoreLiquid B coolers

MSI has announced two new models B120 and B240 of the MAG CoreLiquid B...
Tech News

New API for Instagram Reels adds tools for developers and creators

As of today, Instagram Reels have an API available on the platform for developers...
Ireland

Dublin Bus slammed after Green Day fans forced to walk to city centre from Marlay Park

Dublin Bus have been slammed for leaving Green Day fans "high and dry" after...
Photoshop

How to Effectively Remove Logos and Branding From Surfaces in Photoshop

Logos and branding...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.