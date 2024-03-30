movistar plus+ is red hot with football and barcelona against real madrid in basketball

The Movistar Plus+ subscription , which is available to customers of any operator without distinction, continues to stand out for the great access it gives to the world of sports. In this case, the entity highlights how we are facing one of the best times to enjoy the service if we want to see good football, top-class basketball and high-level tennis.

What Movistar has done with its Movistar Plus+ streaming service has been to change the way in which users can access their television. There are no longer limits, and that is something that is appreciated, since there are many people who subscribe to Movistar Plus+ as customers of other operators. Its low price of 14 euros per month makes it a tempting option.

Upcoming football matches

Barcelona is going to be the leading team in the coming days among Movistar Plus+ subscribers in view of the fact that two very important matches will be broadcast. The culé team is going through an excellent moment and intends to follow the same line in its next matches. The first will be on Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. in a LaLiga match in which they will face UD Las Palmas. It is going to be a match where sparks will fly with every play, especially because the Blaugrana team does not want to lose sight of Real Madrid.

A few days later it will be Barcelona’s turn to show if they are prepared to continue advancing in the Champions League, as they will have to face the powerful PSG. The tie, which will take place on Wednesday the 10th at 9:00 p.m., will have a high level of tension. Not only because Barcelona is reunited with old acquaintances, such as Dembelé or the French team’s own coach, Luis Enrique, but also because Mbappé will be on the pitch . And perhaps Barcelona wants to prepare in case, in the end, it has to face the French player in the classics that will be played in the future against its great rival in the Spanish league.

Basketball and tennis of great emotion

Of course, football is not going to be the only sport that takes center stage in the coming days through the Movistar Plus+ subscription . If we talk about basketball, a calendar awaits us in which we have games from both the Endesa League and the Euroleague. And that, as I’m sure you already know, means that we are going to have the opportunity to see matches of a very high level.

The most anticipated match is the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid that will be played at the Palau Blaugrana, where the Catalan players will try to break the losing streak. After all, they have lost against the Madrid team in the Super Cup and Copa del Rey, so the time has come for them to try to balance the balance. This match can be seen on Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be Euroleague with three games that will also feature Barcelona and Real Madrid as protagonists. On Thursday, April 4, Barça will play against Maccabi at 8:30 p.m. and a day later it will be Real Madrid’s turn against Baskonia at the same time. Later, on Thursday the 11th at 7:00 p.m., basketball fans will be able to see Žalgiris Kaunas also face Real Madrid.

And finally, take note, because there is still competition for the Miami Masters 1000, which will end on March 31. In the meantime, you still have the chance to see some of the best tennis players in the world, like Carlos Alcaraz. The final could be tremendous.