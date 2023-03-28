More surprises with the iPhone 15: Apple wants to standardize the use of eSIM

- Advertisement -

As the launch event approaches 15, We are learning more details about the next family of mobile phones. For example, we recently discovered that not all iPhone 15s will feature ProMotion technology, which will be limited to the most vitaminized versions.

And now, as reported from Gizmochina, it seems that Apple wants to the use of connectivity. At the time, the iPhone 14 landed in the United States and other markets only with a single version with this virtual SIM card.

But, as they have indicated in the aforementioned medium, it seems that Apple wants to expand the number of countries that will receive the new iPhone 15 Series with eSIMcompletely eliminating the traditional physical card slot.

What is an eSIM card and how does it work?

Although we invite you to go through our article where we show you all the eSIM secrets, we can summarize it as uA virtual card that is installed in phones through software.

Among its main advantages for the user, it greatly facilitates portability since a change of company is carried out at the moment. Also it is easier to operate with two different mobile numbers.

And the manufacturer saves the space for the SIM card slot, which is a hole that can be used to add other functions, or improve some that are already active. appsHe already introduced the eSIM card in 2018, when he launched the iPhone XS, and now you want to standardize this type of virtual cards. Proof of this we see in the iPhone 14, which arrived in the United States with eSIM exclusively.

Now, as indicated in Gizmochina, it seems that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series will support eSIM only in France. And surely the same thing happens in other European countries.

Will the iPhone 15 with eSIM arrive in Spain? Most likely not, as it would be a shot in the foot. Mainly because currently not all telephone operators offer a contract through eSIM in our country, and iPhone sales in Spain are not exactly high, so the manufacturer of the bitten apple will not want to risk it and lose the little share of market it has in our country.

But it is a step forward to standardize the use of eSIM technology and do away with physical SIM cards. So, although it is true that we will not see an iPhone 15 eSIM in Spain, it is most likely that within a couple of generations there will only be a single version with a virtual SIM card.

