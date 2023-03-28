Apple Music Classical is a reality on the iPhone, and it comes with Hi-Res content

- Advertisement -

The Music app has finally been released globally. This is a development that was expected for the year 2022, but it was not possible to achieve this and the Cupertino company has completed all the tests to make it a reality. Of course, it is important to take into account that, for the moment, it is only available for those who have an iPhone (there is no version for iPad and, much less, for Android… although the latter will be released in a while). This is a development that is based on excellent quality work: Primephonic. This service was bought by Apple with the intention of launching a work within everything that has to do with the consumption of music that was focused on classical creations. The reason for doing this is that the data that is managed in this type of compositions is very numerous, since to share in the market it is even necessary to show the biographies of the composers (for example). And this is what Music Classical offers, among other things. How to use Apple Music Classical There is no specific subscription to access the of the application. The one you must have is Apple Music’s own (always in terminals with iOS 15.4 or higher) and, with it, you simply have to enter the account credentials. Therefore, it is an extension of the North American company’s streaming music service, but separately because much more information is offered than in the application that is used to date in the latter. Come on, the amount paid for the paid version of the platform is amortized more -it also works if you have a Family or Student account-. It is available in different languages, including Spanish, and its use is not complicated at all, since everything is intuitive and playbacks are managed in a very similar way to what is usual with Apple Music. You can download the application at this link from the official store of the company led by Tim Cook. Lots of content… for now only online At the moment this is something that should be kept in mind, since at the moment the catalog of more than five million tracks with a quality of up to 192KHz/24 bits (what is known as Hi -Res), cannot be downloaded and must be accessed online. This will surely be corrected in the near future because users will surely demand it so as not to end their mobile data sooner than expected. >