New generation of Lenovo Yoga laptops: more powerful, lighter and with greater autonomy

Lenovo has introduced a new , the eighth, of its range of Yoga . These are designed taking into account the current variety of uses that exist for all types of audiences and are multifunctional computers in which design is not incompatible with versatility.

If you want to know how Lenovo has curled the loop and has further improved the performance of its lightweight laptops, keep reading below. Yoga Pro 9i This new model is going to be considered Lenovo's flagship for this new generation of laptops. It hits the market in two screen sizes (14.5 inches and 16 inches) and with improved hardware with very interesting features. Both sizes carry the new PureSight Pro 3 Mini LED displays that offer a sharper and more realistic visual experience, being its color the most prominent element, reaching 100% of the color gamut in DCI-P3 and RGB Adobe. It doesn't fall short when it comes to brightness either, as the Mini LEDs offer up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Another screen option is the LCD version, which in this case would only shine up to 400 nits.

The 16-inch model has a resolution up to 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) and 165 Hz refresh rate, while the 14.5-inch has a 3K resolution (3,072 x 1,920 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The 8th generation Yoga Pro 9i will come equipped with Windows 11, up to 13th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU for laptops. In addition, to be even more versatile and productive, it has four noise-canceling microphones so they can be connected anywhere or quieter fans so they bother less.

The 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available from April 2023.

The 14.5-inch Yoga Pro 9i will start at $1,699.99 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

Yoga Slim 7 and Yoga Slim 6

The Yoga Slim 7 laptop is the perfect combination of design and performance, with a rather thin finish, but at the same time powerful. The eighth generation Yoga Slim 7 features 14.5-inch PureSight OLED display with up to 3K resolution delivering sharper, smoother, more lifelike images and powered by up to the latest generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. This display also cares about eye health, with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (hardware solution) and EyesSafe 6, with which the risk of eye fatigue is reduced significantly.

In this way, the laptop becomes a much more manageable element that can be used to solve day-to-day needs. For example, users can edit and upload photos on the go, work on a presentation, or video conference from a coffee shop.

This is due, for example, to the fact that it is an easily transportable device that fits amply in small spaces with a thickness of only 13.9 millimeters. It is also really comfortable to transport with a weight of only 1.35 kilos.

Another of the improvements of this new generation is a larger capacity battery, specifically 70 Whr, which allows creators to work longer without having to plug in the device. When you need to recharge, the Rapid Charge Boost feature also allows for a 15-minute quick charge for up to 2 more hours of use.

The 14.5-inch Yoga Slim 7 will start at €1,499 and is expected to be available in select European markets from June 2023.

For its part, the Yoga Slim is equally light and strong for creators on the go. This new generation is presented in a practical aluminum housing designed for those who

they don’t stop still. In this way, it is robust and resistant while the weight is not substantially increased (from 1.31 kilos).

Despite this lightness, it is not incompatible with having up to the latest generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which provides faster and smoother performance.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 will start at €899 and is expected to be available in select European markets from May 2023.

Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Pro 7i

This new generation comes with AMD Ryzen processors up to R7 or 13th generation Intel respectively. In both cases, your operating system will be Windows 11. Whichever processor you choose, one of the improvements of these new models will be more battery power (up to 73 Whr), as well as a fairly thin size for a laptop of only 15.6 mm .

In both versions we will have a 14.5-inch PureSight Pro 3 LCD IPS screen with a resolution of up to 3K (3,072 pixels x 1,920 pixels), 400 nits of brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. options like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or 4050 for laptopsmaking it an ideal high-performance laptop for multitasking content creators.

Yoga Pro 7 users can also enjoy the new hardware features it brings Premium Suite 4including a quality audio and video experience with four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation, four speakers and an FHD infrared (IR) camera, time-of-flight (ToF) sensor and privacy shutter, as well as The improved Yoga keyboard with 1.5mm grease-resistant plate cap keys for faster keystroke response and comfort.

The 14.5-inch Yoga Pro 7i will start at €1,099 and is expected to be available in select European markets from April 2023.

The 14.5-inch Yoga Pro 7 will start at $1,449.99 and is expected to be available from July 2023.

Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i

The 8th Gen Yoga 7, powered by 13th Gen Intel processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, remains true to its philosophy of convertible laptop and it is

Designed for ease of handling and versatility with its 360-degree multi-mode capabilities that can turn the device from a full-size laptop into a stand-alone tablet.

It has a high-quality screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, panel OLED resolution up to 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels), 400-nit brightness, Dolby Vision and 100% color accuracy according to the DCI-P3 standard, which also allows users to create and share their best work.