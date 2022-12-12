The Xiaomi Buds 4 with active noise cancellation are now official

Today, at a launch event, Xiaomi has unveiled multiple devices including the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. The brand has also announced the Xiaomi Buds 4, fully wireless earphones that are a more affordable version of the Buds 4 Pro. which debuted in China in August of this year. 📱 All the news from Xiaomi presented today:
The Xiaomi Buds 4 have a semi-in-ear design similar to that of the AirPods. They do not have silicone pads and are waterproof (IPX54). Each headset has a microphone. Users can control various functions by tapping on the stick of the earphone. As for the sound, the Xiaomi Buds 4 are equipped with a graphene double magnetic dynamic driver. It features intelligent active noise cancellation, 360-degree spatial audio, and transparency mode. The headphones are also wirelessly certified Hi-Res audio and LHDC 5.0 for CD-quality sound quality. It has three integrated microphones and noise reduction for good call quality. The device is also capable of eliminating wind noise. The Xiaomi Buds 4 come in a charging and storage case with a dual-tone design where the top part has a glossy finish and the bottom half has a plastic feel. The case has a 480 mAh battery and each earphone has a 30 mAh battery. They offer 6 hours of playback and 30 hours of total battery life. The device can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The Xiaomi Buds 4 are priced at 699 RMB (~95 euros). Offered in Moon Shadow, Salt Lake White, and Field Green colors. The TWS earphones are on sale in China and can be purchased from today.