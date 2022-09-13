How to delete pre-installed apps on a Samsung mobile

- Advertisement -

There are many methods to uninstall apps on Android that are really effective and easy to execute. Thanks to them, you will free up vital storage space on your . Now, if you have a smartphone, we have good news for you, and that is that you can remove the factory pre- apps no inconvenience.

In case you don’t use them, you can easily get rid of unwanted apps from your Samsung phone.

It is no secret to anyone that Samsung phones come with many pre-installed apps from the factory that consume internal memory. The positive part is that they can be erased easily and safely. Here we will give the ultimate procedure for you to get rid of those annoying apps once and for all.

This is how you can remove pre-installed apps from the factory

Before you start, it’s important to know that some apps won’t be d, as they are part of the device’s operating system. Here what you can do is disable those apps so that they do not activate again. This will prevent them from running in the background.

– Find the app you want to uninstall.

– Long press the app icon to bring up the context menu.

– Choose the “Uninstall” option and tap on “OK” to confirm your decision.

– If the “Uninstall” option does not appear, click on the “(i)” icon.

– Choose the “Disable” function and select “Disable application” so that it stops working on the mobile.

– In the event that the app is vital to the system, the “Deactivate” option will be grayed out.

Delete apps using the settings menu

– Enter the “Settings” section of your Samsung phone.

– Click on “Applications”.

– Choose the app you want to delete.

– Choose “Uninstall” and press “OK” to remove the application from the device.

– If it cannot be deleted, you will see the option “Disable”.

As you have seen, deleting or disabling factory apps on a Samsung mobile is a simple procedure that will only take a couple of minutes.