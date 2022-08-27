“Mike”: the first episodes of the series about the life of Mike Tyson are now available

The biographical production directed by Steve Rogers, is starring Trevante Rhodes, one of the actors with the greatest future in the American audiovisual industry. He starred Moonlight, the winner of the Oscar for best picture and then took on projects as different as they were attractive. She now puts herself in the shoes of Mike Tyson in the series of Star+.

You may know the sports history of Mike Tyson and some of its scandals or eccentricities, but this series has something else to show. Or at least it is the proposal of the series from the creator and screenwriter rogers, who was behind I, Tonya and the showrunner Karin Gist.

Trevante Rhodes brings the boxer to life. (Star Plus)

According to the official synopsis: “The Mike miniseries follows the ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life: from being a beloved international athlete to being criticized and back again. Without losing focus on Mike Tyson, the series also examines racism and classism in America, fame and media power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately the audience’s role in Mike’s story.

The biographical series is “unauthorized and without limits”, according to Star +, but tries to address all facets of this great boxing figure. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life, from being a beloved world athlete to an outcast and back again. Though focused on him, the fiction also examines class in America, fame and media power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately our own role in the setting your story.

The production has eight episodes. (Star Plus)

American actor and former track sprinter Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, 2016, Bird Box: blind, 2018)will be the one who has the responsibility of interpreting the former boxer Michael Gerard “Mike” Tyson, also known as Malik Abdul Aziz. Worthy of his committed work, Trevante’s physical change plus the expression of his gestures and the way he speaks is notorious. Already in a few images of the boxer he powerfully drew attention in the previews.

Another figure that accompanies trevant in this fiction is Harvey Keitel (Street Dogs, 1992), taking on the role of his trainer and mentor Cus D’Amato. Together with them we will see Laura Harris (Hollywood), who will play actress Robin Givens, the star’s first wife. Secondly, Russell Hornsby (The Hate You Give, 2018) will be promoter Don King and Li Eubanks (If Not Now, When?, 2019) will play Desiree Washington, the model for whom the boxing star was convicted of raping in 1992.

Poster for “Mike: Beyond Tyson”. (Star Plus)

Mike is already in Star+.

