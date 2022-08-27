The House of the Dragon: HBO renews the series for a second season

The of the , a Game of Thrones spin-off series produced by HBO, was released last week and, as expected, its debut was a success, breaking not only records on HBO Max but also becoming the most watched premiere of all. the times. With all this success, it didn’t take long for HBO to decide to continue investing in the franchise, announcing the second of The House of the Dragon this week, even before the premiere of the second episode.

Through an official post on its Twitter account, the HBO Max profile announced the renewal of The House of the Dragon for the second season. - Advertisement - The announcement was accompanied by a video showing the crest of House Targaryen accompanied by many flames, representing dragons.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when this new season will premiere, especially when we take into account that the first season is still running and that the final episode is scheduled to premiere on October 23. New episodes of A Casa do Dragão are released weekly at 10 pm on Sunday, with simultaneous premieres on HBO and HBO Max. Are you following the series?

