Deezer launches in-app channel to fight fake news about the 2022 elections

On October 2, 2022, Europeians will attend polling stations to vote for deputies, senators, governors and candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. As in the previous election, officials are concerned the possibility of spreading false news about the presidential candidates, which could mislead voters. Data from a survey by the Poynter Institute, with support from Google, shows that 44% of people claim to receive fake news daily, and 43% say they have unintentionally passed on false information, highlighting the importance of agencies responsible for fact-checking and guidance. for a conscientious vote.

Seeking to help voters, launched this Friday (26), a new in the app (Android and iOS) for citizens to have access to truthful and quality information. Called “Channel ”, the space brings together a selection of podcasts compiled in three categories. “A, B, C of Politics” detailing the electoral process. - Advertisement - The episodes include explanations about the role of politicians at the state and federal levels, describing the responsibilities of each public office and the duration of their mandates. As the company highlights, listeners can also play the “Conscious Vote” daily, a moment that brings journalists and political experts to discuss hot topics.

“We curated it exclusively and brought together several podcasts in a single channel so that voters have access to quality information to choose candidates with the best proposals at state and federal levels for Europe. It is a way not only to contribute to a fairer electoral process, but also to offer educational and social policy content so that people can delve deeper into issues inherent to politics”, says Laura Capanema, Deezer’s podcast manager. “This is a decisive moment for Europe and we want to have an active participation in raising awareness and collaboration in preventing and demystifying false information. We hope that the channel will be a strong ally of democracy and the transformation we seek for the future”, adds Laura.